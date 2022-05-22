Jalen Ramsey issues Super Bowl challenge to former teammate Leonard Fournette

Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Fournette spent their early years together in the NFL as players for the Jacksonville Jaguars. In those seasons, the two built a close friendship that continues to this day, despite being on two different teams that are located on opposite sides of the country.

In a recent retweet of a Fournette tweet, Jalen Ramsey extended a challenge to his friend and former teammate. Now, it’s a race to see who gets to their second Super Bowl ring first.

Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey I swear this dude the funniest man on the planet lol… but tie breaker this year? First to 2 Super Bowls wins 7⃣ Leonard Fournette @_fournette now we 2 Super Bowl champions I lost to this dude with the cookie bush,now we 2 Super Bowl champions I lost to this dude with the cookie bush, 😂😂😂😂😂 now we 2 Super Bowl champions https://t.co/VJ9Q527viu I swear this dude the funniest man on the planet lol… but tie breaker this year? First to 2 Super Bowls wins twitter.com/_fournette/sta… 😂😂😂😂😂 I swear this dude the funniest man on the planet lol… but tie breaker this year? First to 2 Super Bowls wins twitter.com/_fournette/sta…

Ramsey left the Jaguars first, midway through the 2019 season. After an altercation with then head coach Doug Marrone in which the two had to be physically separated, Ramsey demanded a trade.

That trade eventually came on October 15th when the Los Angeles Rams traded three draft picks for Ramsey and welcomed him to the team.

The Jaguars parted ways with Leonard Fournette in May of 2020. The team declined to pick up his fifth-year option and, after trying to trade him away, waived him.

Leonard Fournette would go on to sign a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The running back eventually played a key role in the Buccaneers’ playoff run that ended in a Super Bowl win.

Jalen Ramsey and Rams hope to get past Leonard Fournette and Buccaneers for back to back Super Bowl wins

Not to be outdone, Ramsey and the Rams overcame the Buccaneers in the playoffs the following season to advance to the NFC Championship Game and then a Super Bowl win of their own.

The upcoming season will see both teams return as the two powerhouses of the NFC. It would surprise no one to see the Rams and Buccaneers meet up in the playoffs once again.

The Buccaneers welcomed Tom Brady out of retirement. It seems more and more likely, though, that the team will not be able to say the same about tight end Rob Gronkowski. They may also lose 5-time Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh as rumors swirl about his signing with a different team.

As for the Rams, though they lost linebacker Von Miller in free agency, they welcomed former Seattle Seahawks defensive star Bobby Wagner and wide receiver Allen Robinson to the squad. The Rams hope to run it back and enter the rare club of back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

