Rams star Jalen Ramsey joins two other NFL stars to invest in up-and-coming sports league

NFL stars Jalen Ramsey, Kevin Byard, and Derwin James are looking to make a big move. Starting in 2023, the trio will be investing in the National Cycling League. The NCL aims to "revolutionize" cycling by running points races on a small criterium circuit.

Ramsey’s agent, David Mulugheta, is a co-founder of the NCL. He also represents James and Byard as well.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter broke the news this morning with the following Tweet:

"Players are now becoming owners in another sport: Rams CB Jalen Ramsey, Chargers S Derwin James and Titans S Kevin Byard are part of a group of investors announced today in the National Cycling League (@NCLRacing) which is hoping to capitalize on the 60 million riders in the US."

Races will be held in Atlanta, Denver, and Chicago, with a championship team picked at the conclusion of the season. The winner will receive the largest prize in the history of racing.

The criteria for the scoring format will include points awarded after each lap for a multitude of factors, such as lead changes and lap-times. Expect high-stakes drama in every race.

Jalen Ramsey, Kevin Byard, and Derwin James have the finances required to invest in the NCL

Two of Mulugheta's clients have already secured their first major contract extensions in the NFL. On September 9, 2020, Ramsey signed a five-year, $105 million extension with the Los Angeles Rams. This included $71.2 million of guaranteed money, which made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

A year before that, Byard became the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Byard signed a five-year extension with the Tennesee Titans worth $70.5 million, with $31 million in guaranteed money.

James is currently on his rookie deal, as the Los Angeles Chargers exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season. This pays him a salary of $9.05 million for the campaign. James will likely cash in on a big extension next offseason if he can't come to terms with the Chargers before then.

The NCL will begin in 2023 and the trio are looking forward to helping expand it into a global sport.

