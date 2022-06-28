WATCH: "This ain't no Ritz crackers" - Jalen Ramsey shares hilarious clip of him arguing with doctors after shoulder surgery

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey recently had surgery on his left shoulder, in what the team described as just a "clean-up" after a strain late in the season. The procedure is reported to have gone well, and just to reassure fans, the Rams star posted some hilarious footage of himself in the recovery theatre.

Ramsey, who appears to still be suffering from the effects of anaesthesia and painkillers, was not overally impressed with the standard of crackers he was offered. Ramsey complained that they were not Ritz. When reassured that they were in fact gram crackers, the Rams defensive star happily scoffs away.

The cornerback admitted that he has no recollection of the incident. He was still feeling the effects of the drugs in his system, however he wasn't afraid to have a laugh at his own expense. The defending Super Bowl champion posted it for his 425k followers on Twitter.

Is Jalen Ramsey the best cornerback in the NFL?

The three-time All-Pro was the 5th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft when he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars. It did not take long for the Florida State product to establish himself as a lockdown defensive back.

In his first three years in Jacksonville, Ramsey had nearly 200 combined tackles, 44 defended passes and 9 interceptions. That form would see him named an All-Pro in 2017, when the Jaguars went on a fairytale run all the way to the AFC Championship game. Jacksonville lost to the New England Patriots thanks to a late Tom Brady comeback, falling to a 24-20 defeat.

Ben Bobick @BenBobickLocal3

@EastHamFB alum @_423hern with his second interception of the day! He picked off Sam Darnold earlier in the game for his first career interception. The former ‘Cane making the most of his opportunity with Jalen Ramsey gone. .@EastHamFB alum @_423hern with his second interception of the day! He picked off Sam Darnold earlier in the game for his first career interception. The former ‘Cane making the most of his opportunity with Jalen Ramsey gone. https://t.co/BOeoZjIsGa

But his time in Florida would end on a sour note when he demanded a trade, eventually landing with the Los Angeles Rams. He has taken his career to a new level in Los Angeles, culminating with a Super Bowl victory last season.

The former Florida State standout is now a five-time Pro Bowler and is a three-time All-Pro. His efforts were rewarded shortly before the start of the 2020 season, when he signed a five-year, $100-million extension with $71 million in guarantees. At the time, this was the largest contract ever given to an NFL cornerback.

Ramsey has incredible versatility and has lined up out wide and in the slot. Also on the D-line and as both a box and free safety. Last season, he added another string to his bow when he was used as a hybrid linebacker. He offers Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris so much scope because he is able to make plays in both the pass and run game.

Adam Carter @SmartfootbalI Highest graded CBs in single coverage.. (PFF)



1. Jalen Ramsey, 90.1

2. JC Jackson, 88.2

3. Denzel Ward, 85.2

4. AJ Terrell, 78.7

5. Greg Newsome, 73.6 Highest graded CBs in single coverage.. (PFF) 1. Jalen Ramsey, 90.1 2. JC Jackson, 88.2 3. Denzel Ward, 85.2 4. AJ Terrell, 78.75. Greg Newsome, 73.6 https://t.co/nP8ZwaP1te

He is the PFF number 1 ranked cornerback and has never been graded below a 70.0 in his career. The former Florida State Seminole generated 1.37 Wins Above Replacement during his last two seasons with the Rams. No other CB averaged above 1 in that time, and it further cements the belief that Ramsey is far and away the best corner in the NFL.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far