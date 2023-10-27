Jalen Ramsey has responded to Adam Schefter's report about his early return from injury. Schefter had reported that the Dolphins QB is set to return on Sunday against the New England Patriots, which Ramsey has admitted as 'news' for him.

When Ramsey was traded to the Miami Dolphins during the offseason, it was hailed as a masterstroke that would bolster their title chances. They already had two top wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and now they had another top cornerback to complement Xavien Howard.

Unfortunately, things did not go as planned. During the preseason, the one-time Super Bowl Champion and six-time Pro Bowler tore his meniscus and was forced to miss the Dolphins' first seven games.

However, on Thursday, ESPN's Schefter said that Ramsey would return on Sunday against the New England Patriots, much earlier than his expected December timeframe, tweeting:

"Dolphins are planning for CB Jalen Ramsey to make his return Sunday from the knee injury that he suffered this summer, per sources. Ramsey now is expected to be back on the field three months after his knee surgery, with his Dolphins’ debut coming vs. the Patriots."

The cornerback responded:

"So this is why I just got a crazy amount of texts. Well, this is news to me. mfs don’t care about being right, they care about being first in today’s media. That’s sad."

Jalen Ramsey clarifies return rumors

A few minutes later, he would clarify his comments in a two-parter after responding to Schefter's tweet:

"Full transparency, there’s a CHANCE that I can play this Sunday, but that decision genuinely isn’t made yet so that is news to me just like it is to y’all lol I have to go through a whole process to feel GREAT enough to play. I won’t play if I feel any less than GREAT."

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was also briefed on the defensive star's return during Thursday practice. He said:

“It has yet to be determined if he’ll be able to go on Sunday. “He is progressing well, practicing more this week. We’ll see how that turns out by Sunday.”

Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel react to Jalen Ramsey's potential early return

It's not to say that Jalen Ramsey has not been putting in the reps. The cornerback has returned to practice, and by all accounts, is doing rather well.

Two people most optimistic about Jalen Ramsey's return are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa said:

“Very impressive how he runs with our fast guys. How he transitions in & out of breaks with them, some of them it was almost like mirrored while our guys were running full speed and for him to break down on a dime.”

McDaniel added:

"I think Jalen had a great practice week, henceforth he got scout team player of the week on defense and was in a camo jersey on Friday. So not in the business of crystal balls, specifically with guys returning from injury, so we’ll take that a day at a time to make sure we don’t get ahead of ourselves. When he’s ready to go – he can’t help himself, he will let me know."

The Dolphins-Patriots game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.