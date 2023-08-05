Jamaal Williams' girlfriend exposes Saints star's alleged infidelity with receipts, claims he's cheating on her with 19yo

Jamaal Williams found himself in trouble when his girlfriend exposed him for allegedly cheating on her with a 19-year-old.

Williams' girlfriend, who goes by ther username @imthedarrian, posted a video on her TikTok account with "receipts." In the video, she shows screenshots of conversations with her boyfriend.

His girlfriend could be seen requesting Jamaal to work on their relationship. However, he replied to one of the long text messages, saying:

"Got it."

In other messages, the pair discussed a situation between Willliams and his alleged mistress, who is 19 years old. His girlfriend was worried about the unnamed woman spreading misinformation about him, as it could tarnish his reputation.

The caption of the TikTok video said:

"Cause hold up big baby!!!!! “She had cameras in the house” … yeah and you was rubbing a little girl down"

The video also alledges that Williams left his partner without food or money.

Not a lot of information is available about the couple, as it seems that the two keep their relationship away from the public eyes.

Jamaal Williams will face pressure from the Saints

Jamaal Williams currently plays for the New Orleans Saints, and the team faced another hit in its running back room.

The New Orleans Saints' star running back Alvin Kamara will miss the first three games of the NFL season due to a suspension. This puts the responsibility of handling the running back duties on Jamaal Williams and Eno Benjamin.

Unfortunately, Benjamin suffered a devastating season-ending Achilles tendon rupture, leaving the Saints with limited options in the RB room. As a result, rookie Kendre Miller will be expected to step up and take on a larger role during Kamara and Benjamin's absence.

The team acknowledges the challenges they are facing and understands the importance of securing early wins to set the tone for the rest of the season.