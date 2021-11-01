Watch: Jameis Winston throws the perfect pass for a TD in revenge tie versus Buccaneers

Former Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston is facing his old team and is locked in a tight battle with Tom Brady. Winston spent five seasons with the Buccaneers after the franchise selected him with the first pick in the 2015 draft.

In an old fashioned revenge game for Winston with a little over two minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Saints were down by seven but had the ball in the red zone facing a third and seven.

Winston gets his revenge

Winston took the snap and lofted a gorgeous ball into the endzone where Tre'Quan Smith hauled it in to tie the match up at 7-7. Watch the throw below.

While the touchdown throw will not win the game for the Saints, it presents a little dig back at his former employer in Tampa Bay. Throughout his five seasons with the Bucs, Winston developed a bad habit of turning the ball over constantly.

In 2019, Winston's best and worst season statistically happened. While he threw for an incredible 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes, Winston also threw a league-high 30 interceptions.

This led to the Bucs moving off him and with Brady out there and available, it was only logical for the franchise that Brady made his way to Tampa.

Winston was a turnover machine in Tampa, but since his move to New Orleans, Jameis has been far better at taking care of the football under Sean Payton. In his six games this season, Winston has led the Saints to a 4-2 record, throwing just three interceptions on 13 touchdown passes and has just over 1,000 passing yards.

While they are not huge numbers by any means, Winston is simply playing within his means, and that is largely due to Sean Payton's offensive wizardry. He has been helped by superstar running back Alvin Kamara to take the load off his shoulders.

With the Buccaneers leading the NFC South with a 6-1 record, Winston and the Saints are hot on their heels with a 4-2 record. That is what makes this divisional clash so important. If the Saints win, they will be right in the mix to win the division and will be just one game behind Brady and the Bucs.

In case of a Saints loss, the Buccaneers will take a good lead and will have the tie-breaker over the Saints.

