Jameis Winston Injury Update & Fantasy Outlook: 2022 NFL Season

Jameis Winston has had a rather slow start to the 2022 NFL season. The New Orleans Saints quarterback has started in all three games so far, putting up 858 passing yards and four touchdowns. However, Winston has been playing through multiple injuries since Week 1.

The Saints will square off against the Minnesota Vikings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London for their Week 4 clash. But a rather shocking Jameis Winston injury update by the Saints on the eve of the game has left fantasy football managers perplexed.

New Orleans Saints @Saints The Saints have downgraded QB Jameis Winston from doubtful to out. The Saints have downgraded QB Jameis Winston from doubtful to out.

Jameis Winston injury update: Will the Saints QB play in Week 4?

New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston will not play for the Saints against the Vikings in Week 4. The quarterback was listed as 'questionable' earlier this week, but has been downgraded to 'out' for Sunday's clash.

Winston played the first three games of the season with a back injury. He has also had foot and ankle issues, causing more problems with his mobility. Saints coach Dennis Allen admitted that the accumulation of injuries built up for Winston over the start of the season.

The Saints allowed Winston a rest day during Wednesday's practice session and hoped to have him back in training on Thursday. However, he didn't return to practice with the team for the rest of the week.

Although it's uncertain how long Winston will remain out, the Saints will be hoping that he hasn't done any major damage to himself at the start of the campaign. Last term, Winston tore his ACL in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, cutting his season short.

Week 4 fantasy predictions for Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston's injury update by the Saints on Saturday gives fantasy football managers some time to make changes to their team. Winston's performances so far have earned him 43.92 fantasy points over three games. But you obviously should not pick Winston for Week 4.

In Winston's absence this weekend, veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will start for the Saints. Dalton has 35,122 passing yards in his 11-year NFL career, with a passer rating of 87.0. He can be considered a suitable replacement for Winston in your fantasy team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far