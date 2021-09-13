"Jameis Winston for MVP!" - Twitter raves about QBs incredible showing against Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers

Jameis Winston is getting incredible reviews on Twitter after upsetting the Green Bay Packers with five TDs, something very few expected on Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints QB has taken the NFL by storm by blowing out the favored Green Bay Packers and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers 38-3. The 35-point loss was Aaron Rodgers' worst loss of his entire career.

Jameis Winston, on the other hand, tied for his career-best with 5 TDs in a single game. Winston didn't rack up the stats, as he only had 148 yards on 14 passes, but he did the one thing the Saints were praying for this season: no turnovers.

New Orleans Saints fans and others in the NFL have been praising Winston for such an amazing start to what was projected to be a rough season for the team. Twitter has been filled with memes and takes on Jameis Winston as the frontrunner for the MVP, and they technically aren't far off.

Jameis Winston getting early chants for MVP after upset win over Green Bay Packers

As you can see, Jameis Winston was +5000 to win the MVP this season and has jumped to +3500 after just one game. The crazy thing is that it's not too surprising that Jameis Winston was able to sling for five TDs in one game.

He's been known to be a gunslinger in his career, but he usually throws three INTs the next game. Plus, it was against the highly-favored Packers, who lost in a blow-out.

You can look closely at this game and see that Aaron Rodgers and his offense weren't on the same page, which is partly true. Aaron Rodgers was overwhelmed by the Saints' pass-rush, which led to mistakes such as an INT that Rodgers would normally not have done.

Still, Jameis Winston is new to this offense and transitioned well into the Week 1 match. If he can continue to prove he sees the field better and can keep from turning the ball over, Jameis Winston could be a top-five finalist for the NFL MVP.

It's not that crazy for a thing to think about. Just two seasons ago, Jameis Winston threw for over 5,100 yards with 33 TDs. He would have been taken seriously as a top QB if he hadn't also thrown 30 INTs, a rare feat.

If Jameis Winston has the best season of his career and is talked about as an MVP come December, it would mean free marketing for the vision center that performed his lasik eye surgery in the offseason.

