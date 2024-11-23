Jameis Winston's wife shows Browns QB some love after 219-yard display in snowy win vs Steelers

Jameis Winston and the Cleveland Browns pulled off a thrilling 24-19 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, leaving Browns fans ecstatic. Among the most enthusiastic supporters was Breion Allen, the wife of Browns quarterback Jameis Winston.

Allen took to Instagram after the game to share a post from the NFL that highlighted Winston’s pivotal touchdown, captioned,

“JAMEIS TD IN THE SNOW.”

Earlier, Allen had shared her own clip of the moment, recorded from the stands at Huntington Bank Field, adding the text:

“What a snow day!”

Jameis Winston impresses in Cleveland blizzard

Jameis Winston had a solid game, completing 18 of 27 passes for 219 yards, though he did throw one interception. However, his TD in the fourth quarter became the highlight of the night. In the play, Winston waited for an opening after the snap but ultimately decided to take matters into his own hands.

Dodging a defender, he performed a side somersault as Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward tackled him, but he made it into the end zone to secure the points.

Even before the game, Jameis Winston exuded confidence. Speaking to reporter Kaylee Hartung, he said:

“The horse is preparing for battle, but victory comes from the Lord, so I’m depending on the Lord.”

Winston also overcame a minor hiccup just before his big play. Pointing at an issue with his helmet’s communication system, he alerted the sideline of a malfunction. The problem didn’t deter him, as he delivered one of the game’s defining moments.

Heading into the game, the Steelers were clear favorites, boasting an 8-2 record compared to the Browns’ 2-8. Winston’s touchdown extended the Browns’ lead to 18-6, a critical cushion that proved decisive. The win brought the Browns' season record to 3-8, while the Steelers fell to 8-3.

Some Steelers were quick to blame the loss on the snowy conditions rather than crediting the Browns’ performance or their own mistakes. Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens told reporters:

“Conditions played a huge, huge part in today's game. I don't really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today.”

It should be an interesting watch when the Browns head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in Week 14.

