  • Jameis Winston trade rumors: NFL insider urges Saints to make a move for Giants QB amid struggles with Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 24, 2025 19:34 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

The New York Giants have moved off from Russell Wilson, benching the veteran quarterback for the rest of the season in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart. However, despite being benched, Wilson is still the backup quarterback for the team.

With Dart and Wilson the starter and backup, respectively, the future of Jameis Winston has been thrown into doubt. His chances of playing are now very slim, and there are some suggesting that he should move to another team in order to give himself an opportunity to start.

One of these teams is the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday, NFL insider Josina Anderson made the suggestion in the following post on social media:

"#Saints should make a call for #Giants QB3…Jameis Winston."

The Saints had a quarterback battle between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Slough that went down to the final days of preseason. This battle, alongside the Indianapolis Colts quarterback battle, was between quarterbacks whom fans thought would be unable to do a lot. But, while Daniel Jones has been able to prove everybody wrong with the Colts, the same cannot be said for Spencer Rattler.

The Saints are currently 0-3, and their offense has not been able to do a lot in those games, with Rattler throwing for around 200 yards in each. At the weekend, they were heavily defeated by the Baltimore Ravens, which has only added to the problem.

Backup quarterback Tyler Slough has only taken one snap, but a simple QB change to the backup is likely to not help in the long run.

The Saints need a veteran quarterback to help them. Winston is that quarterback. He will be able to use his years of experience, most of which were in the NFC South with Tampa Bay to potentially save what is likely to be another poor season for the Saints.

Where else could Jameis Winston end up?

But the Saints are not the only team that could benefit from having Jameis Winston on their roster for the season. The Cincinnati Bengals could use him as a suitable replacement for the injured Joe Burrow.

The Bengals currently have Jake Browning as their quarterback, but his performance against the Minnesota Vikings at the weekend left a lot to be wanted.

Winston would be able to provide a sense of stability in the quarterback position for the Bengals, and potentially keep in on the edge of the playoffs instead of fighting for the number one pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

