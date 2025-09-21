James Conner injury update: Cardinals suffer massive blow as RB gets carted off the field vs. 49ers in Week 3

James Conner has been an integral part of the Arizona Cardinals' offense ever since he joined them in free agency in 2021. However, a very serious injury has threatened to end his 2025 season after just three games.Early in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, the two-time Pro Bowl running back was reported to have suffered an ankle injury after taking a low hit from Marques Sigle. He was carted off the field and did not return to the game.Adam Schefter @AdamSchefterLINKCardinals officially ruled out James Conner with an ankle injury.Deepak Chona, founder of Sports Med Analytics, opined that the injury could be season-ending:At the time he left the game, Conner had nine carries for 22 yards. The Cardinals and 49ers would enter the fourth quarter tied at six apiece, with their only points coming from field goals.A look back at James Conner's injury historyIt is said that a bruising &quot;power&quot; style leaves a running back more prone to injury than the agile &quot;scat&quot; style, and James Conner has been no stranger to experiencing this notion. In fact, his entire tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers saw at least one injury happen annually.His first injury came right in his rookie season. In December, he tore his MCL and was placed on IR. At that point, he carried the ball 32 times for 144 yards.Another lower leg injury happened late in his sophomore season, and then in Year 3, he hurt his knee just two weeks in. Later, in Week 8, he hurt his shoulder, and would do so again three weeks later.To begin the 2020 season, Conner injured his ankle right in the Steelers' opener against the New York Giants. He also contracted COVID-19 at some point.He managed to remain healthy throughout most of the 2021 season, his first in Glendale, until heel and ankle injuries in the last four weeks put his availability into doubt. Then in 2022, it was his ribs that mainly troubled him, sidelining him for two of four games between Weeks 6 and 9, before his knee prevented him from playing the finale.Over the last two seasons, however, Conner would remain largely healthy, with only two non-serious knee injuries over that span, one annually.