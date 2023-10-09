James Conner injury update: Latest on Cardinals RB for fantasy football Week 6

James Conner has been an unconventional, consistently decent fantasy football choice as a running back on a losing team. However, the ball carrier has fallen on some difficult times due to his health.

What's the latest on the back and will he be available next week? Here's a look at the latest information available:

James Conner at New York Giants v Arizona Cardinals

James Conner Injury Update

The running back has suffered a knee injury. The injury occurred somewhat early in the Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He left the game and didn't return. The good news is that he was able to allegedly jog to the locker room, per Pro Football Network. As such, one would think that the knee injury isn't catastrophic in nature.

That said, the true details of the injury are unknown and not seeing him return in the game against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals is troubling for fans. As such, the upcoming practice log will reveal a lot about the nature of the injury, and test results should be coming soon.

What happened to James Conner?

The running back suffered a knee injury that likely came as a result of contact in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. One alleged medical professional who watched the game expressed worries about a contusion or an MCL sprain.

A knee contusion, per Upswing Health, could be healed up in as little as a few days. However, if it is an MCL sprain, Conner could be looking at missing anywhere from a few weeks to the rest of the season, per healing timelines presented by Idaho Sports Med Institute.

If he misses time, fantasy owners will be without a back who has earned 68 carries, 364 yards, and two touchdowns in roughly 4.5 games.

When will James Conner return?

Without more information, the length of missed time runs the gamut. He could be back next week or his season could be done. That said, since he was able to jog to the locker room, one would think that his return would be on the shorter end of that spectrum. At this point, the upcoming practice logs and test results should explain much more.

That said, it would be a surprise if he doesn't miss at least some or all of practice this week, considering he was unable to play in a game. In terms of strategy, keeping him out of a game and rushing him into practice doesn't make much sense. As such, he'll be a candidate to keep a close eye on throughout the week.

Without Conner, the duties might fall to Emeri Demercado, who saw a decent workload on Sunday. In the game, he earned 45 yards in 10 rushes and scored a touchdown. Rondale Moore also saw some work, totaling three carries for 50 yards. That said, as a wide receiver, those rushing numbers are unreliable over a multiple-game span.