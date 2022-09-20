"That football is about to have the night of its life at a strip club" - James Harden receiving intercepted ball prompts hilarious responses from Pat McAfee Show co-host and NFL fans

The Philadelphia Eagles showcased their prowess in their Monday Night Football hammering of the Minnesota Vikings, winning 24-7 to improve to 2-0 for the season. While the Philly faithful walked away happy after a terrific performance by their team, James Harden, who was in attendance, also managed to get his hands on a souvenir.

The Philadelphia 76ers star received the ball that Eagles cornerback Darius Slay intercepted at the goal line. The Vikings conjured up a strong drive before an ill-advised throw from quarterback Kirk Cousins landed straight into the grateful arms of Slay, who returned it for 19 yards before being tackled down.

Slay then ran into the crowd behind the Eagles' endzone and handed the ball to Harden, who was visibly excited. Watch the entire sequence below:

Fans watching at home also enjoyed the moment. The Pat McAfee Show co-host Boston Connor brought up Harden's penchant for partying after the 76ers guard received the ball from Darius Slay. He tweeted:

"Darius Slay delivering that INT to James Harden. That football is about to have the night of its life at a strip club in Philly."

Plenty of fans chimed in on social media about the moment. Here are some of the best reactions:

cursed @Johnnyvalkenbu1 @NFL @bigplay24slay @Eagles Remember when Darius slay saw James harden and turned into 2014 Richard Sherman @NFL @bigplay24slay @Eagles Remember when Darius slay saw James harden and turned into 2014 Richard Sherman 😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂

Albert Lee @urphillypal James Harden and Darius Slay are going to single-handedly stimulate the Philadelphia economy tonight. James Harden and Darius Slay are going to single-handedly stimulate the Philadelphia economy tonight.

RevakGoneRogue @RevakGoneRogue @StevenConradJr Harden and Slay right after the locker room: @StevenConradJr Harden and Slay right after the locker room: https://t.co/DQ4aKubiXc

Zo @Tweets_By_Zo They never lose the Harden game They never lose the Harden game

Skip Bayless roasts James Harden's defense after the 76ers star receives the intercepted ball

While most fans enjoyed the moment, Fox Sports analyst and co-host of Undisputed Skip Bayless pounced at the opportunity and slammed Harden's defense. He wrote:

"Darius Slay just gave the ball he intercepted to James Harden, sitting in the first row. If only James could play defense the way Big Play Slay do"

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Darius Slay just gave the ball he intercepted to James Harden, sitting in the first row. If only James could play defense the way Big Play Slay does. Darius Slay just gave the ball he intercepted to James Harden, sitting in the first row. If only James could play defense the way Big Play Slay does.

Fans were in disbelief that Bayless went after Harden and slammed the analyst for his tweet. Here are some reactions:

Kayl @Kayl_bag56 @RealSkipBayless James Harden catching strays during an Eagles game is crazy @RealSkipBayless James Harden catching strays during an Eagles game is crazy

Will Fahlman @WilllF5_ @RealSkipBayless James Harden slander at 10:30 on a Monday is odd @RealSkipBayless James Harden slander at 10:30 on a Monday is odd

? @BigNeptune23 @RealSkipBayless How do you turn literally everything into a chance to insult someone @RealSkipBayless How do you turn literally everything into a chance to insult someone

Tre Mckay @MckayTre @RealSkipBayless Skip loves throwing shade until these players throw shade back then he plays the victim card @RealSkipBayless Skip loves throwing shade until these players throw shade back then he plays the victim card

Darius Slay capped off his excellent performance with another interception in the fourth quarter.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Slay has 2 more catches than Jalen Reagor tonight

Slay has 2 more catches than Jalen Reagor tonight https://t.co/gaeap35miJ

A sensational night for Slay, Harden, and the Philadelphia Eagles faithful.

