"I’ve never seen anybody’s study habits like him" - Former Steelers Pro Bowler has high praise for Tom Brady

There isn't much that Tom Brady doesn't do that is not marveled at. Former Steeler and New England Patriot James Harrison can attest to this.

While Harrison spent the majority of his career with Pittsburgh, he did venture to Boston for one season and got to witness what Brady was like first-hand. While on The Rich Eisen Show, Harrison talked about what it was like to play with Brady. He also discussed what Brady was like when it came to practice.

“When it’s time to go outside, and it’s 15 below, he’s like, ‘Yo, let’s go," Harrison said. "Let’s get it going.’ It’s no complaining. I’ve never seen anybody’s study habits like him. This dude fills up damn near a whole notebook per game.”

Harrison speaks glowingly about Tom Brady

Harrison spent 14 years on the NFL. But when it comes to the best teammate the former Steeler has seen, only one person comes to mind.

“Real good dude,” Harrison said when talking about Brady. “Probably one of the best individual teammates I can say I’ve had. Just his camaraderie and actually genuinely caring about the person, not the player. He introduces himself to everybody as if you don’t know who he is.”

That is what makes Brady such a joy to play with. The fact that he makes it his mission to involve everyone in the franchise and to get to know them. This is likely why so many stars who are coming out of contract want to team up with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

The likes of Harrison, who joined from Pittsburgh, Richard Sherman, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell all decided to ply their trade with the greatest to ever do it. Why? Because they were all in the later stages of their careers and no one likes winning more than Tom Brady.

The future Hall of Famer has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers well-positioned to defend the Super Bowl crown they won last year as they clinched the division and a home playoff game this season.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Quarterbacks and NFC South Champs. Great team achievement from the top down. Also.. everyone please note, QB room is tallest, best looking, and probably the funniest too. Quarterbacks and NFC South Champs. Great team achievement from the top down. Also.. everyone please note, QB room is tallest, best looking, and probably the funniest too. https://t.co/uVeLncXjlu

With Harrison's comments, the legacy and legend of Tom Brady continues to grow, and with each passing season, more and more players will want to team up with the superstar from Tampa.

