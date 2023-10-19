James Robinson fantasy outlook: Does Packers move make RB an interesting option?

James Robinson has a new home with the Green Bay Packers. According to Packers media, the former Jaguars running back was added to the team's practice squad this week, leaving some fantasy football managers wondering about picking him up.

He's available in most leagues and could be an under-the-radar snag who's there for the taking. That said, is it worth cutting ties with another player to take the chance?

The running back does have a 1,000-yard season under his belt in recent years. The back was an undrafted addition by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. In that season, he totaled 240 carries for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns, leading many to believe he would have a star-level career.

However, his production only declined from there. In 2021, Robinson posted 164 attempts for 767 yards and 8 touchdowns. In 2022, production hit an essential wall. Robinson had 340 yards and three touchdowns on 81 attempts with the Jaguars. Then, in the middle of the season, he was traded to the New York Jets for a conditional sixth-round pick.

The stop in New York was brief, as he earned just 29 carries for 85 yards, averaging 2.9 yards per carry. Put simply, his appearance in a game would likely be brief, if he gets one at all.

There are better options available in NFL fantasy than James Robinson

James Robinson at Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars

Even if James Robinson gets some carries, the expectations are low that he will do much with them based on his down-trending trajectory. The real news about his addition is about the health of Aaron Jones. Jones has been battling a hamstring injury for most of the season and is currently questionable for the team's Week 7 tilt against the Denver Broncos.

By adding James Robinson, the team appears to be revealing that they expect the running back's injury to continue.

If A.J. Dillon, the backup running back, is available in free agency, he would be a much better option than Robinson. He is available in about 30% of ESPN leagues. Dillon is coming off his best game of the season. Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, he rushed 20 times for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Another option for those seriously thinking about making a move with this level of risk is Salvon Ahmed of the Miami Dolphins. Ahmed is the team's second-string running back who's coming off his best game of the season with De'Von Achane on the injured reserve.

Against the Carolina Panthers, he rushed six times for 23 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three of five targets for 11 yards. Achane is slated to be out for a bit longer, so Ahmed could be a quality pickup with an instant return on investment.

Keep an eye on the LA Rams, as Kyren Williams could miss multiple games. While it is yet unclear who will be the RB1 in LA in his absence, whoever they name as the starter seems a safer bet than James Robinson.

It looks like Zach Evans, Royce Freeman, Darrell Henderson or Myles Gaskin will get the nod in LA, but there is a chance they will run by committee.