Jamie Collins Net Worth: How much did the two-time Super Bowl champion earn while playing football?

According to "Celebrity Net Worth," Jamie Collins has an estimated net worth of $3 million. The Southern Miss alum accumulated this net worth after a ten-year NFL career.

The New England Patriots drafted Collins after a stellar college career at Southern Miss University. He was selected in the second round of the 2013 Draft. Collins spent most of his career with the Patriots and split the rest of his NFL timeline with the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.

Jamie Collins' career earnings

According to Spotrac, Jamie Collins earned $55,319,238 in his 10-year NFL career. The Southern Miss alum signed his first contract with the New England Patriots, penning a four-year, $3.75 million deal with Bill Belichick's side.

Collins spent most of his prime away from the Patriots, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he earned the bulk of his career earnings away from New England. He made $27,485,928 playing for the Cleveland Browns, $20,079,552 with the Detroit Lions and $7,753,758 with the Patriots.

Jamie Collins' NFL legacy

On Oct. 6, 2023, Jamie Collins announced his retirement from the National Football League.

The 2015 forced fumbles leader told ESPN:

"It hasn't hit me yet, but I'm officially retired. It was wonderful and something I never thought I'd be a part of, made a lot of great relationships, had a ton of fun. Now it's time to relax and be with my family".

Collins can look back at his career with fondness, knowing that he did pretty good for his legacy. The second-round pick in the 2013 Draft achieved what many professionals could only dream of.

Collins played with the Bill Belichick-coached New England Patriots for seven non-consecutive seasons and contributed to two Super Bowl wins. Aside from being a solid team player, Collins also buffered his trophy case by earning a Pro Bowl selection and a second-team All-Pro nod in 2015.

He was also the NFL's forced fumble leader in 2015, in what was a career year for the versatile pass catcher. Collins went on to make over $50 million in his career, which is not bad for a second-round Draft pick to be honest.

Collins had 708 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 12 interceptions and 19 forced fumbles in his solid 12-year career.