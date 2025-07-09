Jared Goff fires shots at Sean McVay while revealing shocking details of Rams-Lions trade on Netflix's "Quarterback"

Jared Goff played five years as a quarterback with the LA Rams, four of which were under Sean McVay. The Rams traded Goff to the Detroit Lions in 2021, and McVay's Los Angeles eventually went on to win the Super Bowl that season with Matthew Stafford leading the team's offense.

Ad

However, on Season 2 of "Quarterback," on Netflix, Goff spilled the beans on feeling betrayed by McVay and the Rams when they traded him.

"You feel like you've been betrayed or like you're not wanted," Goff said. "And I think for me, ultimately, it was the fact that there wasn't a conversation had, and that there wasn't like a, 'Hey, we're thinking about moving on' type of thing. There was nothing.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You wish that it wasn’t such a blindside. And you wish that there was some sort of maturity, I guess, to have that conversation. To be able to let me know what was going on and how things went down, and why this is happening."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Barstool Detroit @BSMotorCity LINK Goff finding out he was traded from the Rams to the Lions in 2021

Ad

In McVay's first year as Rams coach in 2017, Goff led the team to an 11-4 record across 15 starts, helping them to the playoffs. The QB put on a good show in the postseason and guided the team to the Super Bowl, where the Rams lost to the New England Patriots.

LA also reached the postseason in the 2018 and 2020 seasons with Goff as its starting QB. However, in the Rams' first season following Goff's departure, they won the Super Bowl.

Ad

Jared Goff has led the Lions to the playoffs in each of the past two seasons

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff - Source: Getty

Jared Goff had a challenging time in his first two seasons with the Lions. However, the signal-caller appears to have acclimated well to his team's system over the past two years.

Ad

Goff has led the Lions to the playoffs in each of their past two seasons, winning two NFC North titles.

In the 2023 season, Goff guided Detroit to its first NFC championship game since the 1992 season. Last season, the Lions were eliminated from the playoffs in the wild-card round.

It will be interesting to see if Goff can lead the Lions to their third straight NFC North title next season and potentially guide the team to its first Super Bowl as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.