Jared Goff is, without a doubt, the best quarterback in the NFC North right now, helping the Detroit Lions to the division's best record.

But on Thanksgiving, the world got a reminder of his team's past struggles, as the visiting Green Bay Packers came away with a mostly dominant 29-22 win.

During and after the game, the former Los Angeles Rams QB's detractors decided to dig deep into his Twitter history and found this tweet from 10 years ago:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Then they turned around and used it as a scapegoat for his recent performance:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jared Goff's fumbles to blame for Lions' Thanksgiving loss to Packers

If there is one word that can define Jared Goff's performance on Thursday, it would be "fumble".

Against the Chicago Bears last Sunday, the three-time Pro Bowler threw more interceptions (three) than touchdowns (two), but the Detroit Lions still managed to win the game after they turned their opponents' last drive into a safety.

But on Thanksgiving, they were not as lucky. Goff registered a career-high three fumbles, one of them returned by safety Jonathan Owens for a touchdown. He was also sacked thrice by Rashan Gary (with the last resulting in one of those fumbles).

Speaking to reporters after, he said:

"No rhyme or reason. I tend to look at them individually and see what I could have done better and sometimes there's an answer and sometimes there isn't. But overall, yeah, it's my job to take care of the football and I have to do a good job of it.

“The turnovers in the first half have certainly been a problem the last two games that put us behind and subsequently it’s part of the reason we lost today... The last two games is not to our standard.”

But he refused to blame his offensive line:

“I probably could’ve got rid of the ball a bit quicker on some of those as well.”

Head coach Dan Campbell concurred with his quarterback:

“Everything has to start with the turnovers, we can’t turn the ball over. We have to find a way to get takeaways, let’s start there and figure the rest out.”

The Lions did find their way back thanks to a pair of two-point conversions; however, their last-ditch onside kick attempt was recovered by Jayden Reen, ending the game.