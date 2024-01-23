Jared Goff's fiancée Christen Harper channels viral 2021 meme in clear message to Lions haters

Jared Goff has a number one fan in his fiancée, Sports Illustrated model Christen Harper. The couple got engaged in June 2022. She took to her Instagram page to share an image from the Detroit Lions' recent playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Harper sent out a message to those who might be rooting against her fiancé and the team with a simple message: 'Don't Be Hatin'.

The cutout in Harper's Instagram story might be familiar to some fans. It is a picture of Goff dressed as the main character from the 2003 movie "Malibu's Most Wanted." The internet quickly turned it into a meme and went viral, making its rounds once again.

Christen Harper has attended several Detroit Lions games this season, including the team's last two matchups. Despite being from California, Harper has been embraced by the city of Detroit in the same way they've embraced Jared Goff. The quarterback led the Lions to the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 287 yards passing with two touchdowns.

When did Jared Goff and Christen Harper meet?

Jared Goff and Harper met in 2019 when the quarterback was still with the Los Angeles Rams. He was traded to the Lions in March 2021. However, she explained to the New York Post how the move impacted their relationship:

"We've always been in California, so there was an excitement to a fresh start, but at the same time, my whole career has been in L.A. and I did not know what it was going to look like moving away from that."

She added:

"I feel lucky to kind of start branching out into doing different things. I think the space allowed me to do that because if I stayed in L.A., I probably would have continued to do the same work I've done for years."

Expect to see her back on the West Coast when the Lions face the San Francisco 49ers with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.