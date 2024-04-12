Jared Goff's fiancee Christen Harper jetted off to Mexico with some of her girlfriends for a fabulous bachelorette bash. It included a bikini bash before heading out into the night wearing gowns. The swimsuit model captured all the facets of the party and documented them through her Instagram stories.

The theme was titled "The Last Rodeo" and included guests such as Katie Austin and Elizabeth Turner. There were golden balloons toasting the bride and there were red t-shirts for the guests. Luxurious poolside and glorious sunsets formed the background. Here are some pictures.

(Pic Credit: Instagram Story @christenharper)

The couple have dated since 2019 and have remained together even when Jared Goff moved from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions. They got engaged in 2022 when the quarterback proposed during a vacation with friends. That special moment also happened in Mexico and it looks like Christen Harper wanted to return there to celebrate her bachelorette as well.

Jared Goff and Christian Harper have a lot to look forward to in both their professional and personal lives

While this latest jaunt signals that nuptials are imminent, it is not just on the personal front that the couple has a lot to look forward to. Detroit Lions, who have been one of the biggest underachieving teams in NFL history, look to have turned a corner under Dan Campbell and Jared Goff.

After being unceremoniously traded out of the Los Angeles Rams and then seeing Matthew Stafford win the Super Bowl that year as they went all-in, nobody would have blamed the Lions quarterback if he felt disappointed. Instead, he picked up the franchise and led them to the NFC North title and an NFC Championship appearance last season.

They are in a great position to kick on and achieve even more this season. And it obviously helps that he has such strong support at home. Christen Harper is enjoying her time before she is officially married and taking the offseason as an opportunity to have some fun. But she has been steadfast with her fiance even when he was going through some of the toughest times in his career.

Now, both in their personal and professional lives, things are looking up. That is good news for Detroit fans as they hope to break the duck of being one of the few remaining teams in the NFL never to have appeared in a Super Bowl. And if Jared Goff keeps playing the way he did last season, they might even win it all.