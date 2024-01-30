Jared Goff’s fiancée Christen Harper recaps Lions’ roller-coaster season in pictures after Detroit’s stunning collapse vs 49ers

Christen Harper is showing her support for her fiancée, Jared Goff, following a disappointing conclusion to a great season. Harper shared a collage of photos on her Instagram page showing different snaps from the 2023 NFL season.

There was a photo from the NFC title game this past Sunday. The Lions had a 17-point lead heading into halftime and couldn’t stop the San Francisco 49ers from an unthinkable comeback. Harper also shared a video from the Lions' Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

"What a season," she wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christen Harper also shared a photo of an adorable moment with Goff and others at Ford Field. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has documented the 2023 NFL season on her social media accounts. She has shared her gameday outfits as well as her love and support for Goff all season long.

The Detroit Lions have made a drastic change over the last three seasons, as they had a 3-13-1 record in 2021, a 9-8 record in 2022 and an impressive 12-5 record in 2023.

Will Lions QB Jared Goff get a contract extension?

In 2021, the Detroit Lions acquired quarterback Jared Goff in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Matthew Stafford. Since then, Goff has guided the Lions back to the playoffs and nearly won the NFC championship game.

The quarterback was already playing under a massive deal that he originally signed with the Rams for four years and $134 million. The 2024 NFL season will be the final year of that current contract, which will pay him $27.3 million.

Will the Lions extend the 29-year-old's services and keep him in Detroit for the foreseeable future? Goff told reporters on Monday that's what he ultimately wants, but he's leaving it up to his agents.

"In regard to my future, it's not up to me," Goff said. "We'll see what happens as time goes on here, but yeah, I love this place and love Dan and all the coaches and all of my teammates."

Expand Tweet

With the success that Jared Goff has brought to the Detroit Lions over the last three seasons, it should be a rather easy decision for the organization to make.