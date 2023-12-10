Jared Goff’s fiancee Christen Harper spotted at SI Swimsuit party with Bruno Mars in attendance

Jared Goff is known for two things: his stellar leadership of the Detroit Lions and his engagement to model Christen Harper.

On Friday, she was seen at a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, One of the most notable guests there was singer Bruno Mars, who performed at Super Bowl 50.

Here are the images and video of the two below:

Jared Goff: Lions need to "turn up the urgency" before game vs Bears

Barring a late-season collapse, the Detroit Lions are assured of their first NFC North title since the days of the legendary Barry Sanders.

However, Jared Goff is still warning the team to leave nothing to chance, especially with the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers mounting late runs. Speaking to ESPN's Eric Woodyard, he said:

"Everyone is kind of in that mode that you have to win these games, and everyone has things that they're going for.

"And everyone's trying to win a game, so knowing that you have (to) turn your urgency up a little bit and stay process oriented and trust what you're doing daily in practice."

Meanwhile, the Lions are expected to face freezing temperatures when they visit the Chicago Bears this Sunday. Quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell was noted for his dislike of strong winds (another indicator of wintry conditions) as a player, but his charge is the opposite.

Speaking to the Detroit News, Goff said:

"Whatever it may be, we’ll be ready, and I’ll be ready. I’ve played in cold games and windy games and all sorts of games. So, yeah, we’ll see what it is, and I’ll be ready to go."

Is Teddy Bridgewater the Jared Goff backup the Lions needed?

Elsewhere, Goff's backup Teddy Bridgewater has become a vital piece to the team despite hardly playing.

In an era where starters like Joe Burrow and Kirk Cousins are suffering season-ending injuries, a capable backup who can lead offenses effectively has become a major asset, and the one-time Pro Bowler is no exception. Brunell said recently:

"He is a proven winner. He has proven he can come off the bench and win five games in a row for you, if necessary. He did that in New Orleans. He's very smart, very talented, and for a very, very old man, he can still play quarterback at a high level, no question."

Bridgewater has played just one game with Detroit so far, losing two yards in as many rushing attempts.