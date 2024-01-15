Jared Goff’s girlfriend Christen Harper captures ‘unbelievable’ moment as Lions end 32-year playoff win drought

After taking the LA Rams to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2001-2002 season in 2018, Jared Goff was instrumental for the Detroit Lions on Sunday, as they clinched their first playoff win since 1991.

While the quarterback undoubtedly was focusing on celebrating the 24-23 victory over the Rams, his girlfriend, Christen Harper, took a moment to document the reaction from the crowd in a story posted on her Instagram.

Christen Harper's Instagram story at Lions-Rams

Harper's post reflected the atmosphere at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan:

"Unbelievable. Love this city."

In the clip, she stood on the sideline and did a simple 360-degree spin, showing her view of the experience at the game. Fans towered behind her and to her right, and the field lay in front of her as she stood near the corner of the endzone.

Examining Jared Goff's potential Super Bowl path after win over Rams

Jared Goff at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

Seemingly, at least one long-time struggling franchise breaks a playoff wall every season. This season, the Detroit Lions have done so. Last year, the Dallas Cowboys had their first road playoff win since 1992. In 2020, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoisted a Lombardi Trophy for the first time since 2002.

If the Lions wish to be even better than the oft-mentioned 1992 team, they'll need to win the conference championship. Based on how the path is shaping up, a run to at least the conference title seems to favor them on paper. With a win, the Lions will now face the winner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Philadelphia Eagles contest.

Goff will have another home playoff game, no matter who wins. The Lions now have the de facto No. 2 seed in the NFC after the Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers. The only matchup that would put them on the road would be against the San Francisco 49ers.

As a bonus going into the divisional round, the Lions will have an extra day of rest over the Buccaneers and the Eagles as they played on Sunday, and the other teams play on Monday.

Of course, many are bracing for the 49ers to be waiting for whoever gets to the NFC championship. The Packers will play the 49ers, and despite their dominant upset over the Dallas Cowboys, many expect San Francisco to return to its third consecutive NFC championship appearance in the last three years.

Of course, Cristen Harper and Jared Goff can only take things one game at a time as they get to rest up and watch the Buccaneers-Eagles Wild Card showdown.

Will Jared Goff get to his first conference championship appearance since 2018?