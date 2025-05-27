Jared Goff’s wife Christen balances glass on baby bump in swimsuit during sun-soaked pool day

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff is enjoying his offseason before it all turns to mayhem in July. His family is expecting the birth of his first child, which is expected to come in early summer.

On Monday, Christen posted a photo dump on her Instagram account showing the place where they spent this past weekend.

"Babymooners!!" she captioned the post.

Many of the pictures posted included the family's dog, Quincy, their house, which is surrounded by flowers, and her pregnancy. The seventh photo of the carousel was a candid photo of her taking a selfie while sunbathing as she balanced a glass over her baby bump.

The pair revealed Christen's pregnancy in February, a few weeks after Goff's Detroit Lions were surprisingly eliminated during the NFL playoffs.

She spoke about revealing her pregnancy during her shooting on the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in a previous interview with PEOPLE:

"That was really an interesting time to be shooting in a bikini. Looking back, it was a little challenging, but it was fun because I'm going to have those moments forever.

"Everybody celebrates when you have that like real bump, but that in between time when you're kind of just feeling a little, I don't know, not so yourself, it's hard. So, I'm happy I got to celebrate that moment and bring something good out of it."

Jared Goff's wife Christen shares snaps of baby shower

Jared Goff's wife Christen celebrated her baby shower earlier this month at her parents' house. She shared some photos of the event, such as the table setting, which included pink plates and flowers, and the table of sweets and treats.

The expecting parents also posed for a photo. Goff was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans, while Christen wore a floral dress.

After getting together in 2019, Jared Goff and Christen announced their engagement in June 2022 and were married two years later in June 2024.

