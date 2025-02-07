Jared Goff's wife Christen drops 2-word reaction to couple's NFL honors look after surprise pregnancy announcement

Jared Goff walked on the red carpet of the 2025 NFL honors in a glamorous outfit, drawing attention. Ahead of Super Bowl 59, the best NFL players of the 2024 season were awarded for their impressive performances at the NFL honors ceremony on Thursday. The ceremony was held at Saenger Theatre, New Orleans.

Goff's wife, Christen Harper Goff, also graced the ceremony. On Thursday, Christen reshared a post from the NFL of her walking hand in hand with Jared. She dropped a two-word reply by sharing the story on Instagram:

"Hot date @jaredgoff," she wrote.

Still from Jared Goff's wife Christen's Instagram story/@christengoff

For the prestigious ceremony, the Lions quarterback and Christen complemented each other’s looks. The NFL star wore black pants and a matching blazer with a black tie and a white shirt, while his wife, Christen, donned a body-fitted brown dress.

Jared Goff and his wife Christen Harper announce pregnancy

Congratulations are in order as Jared Goff and Christen Harper announced they are expecting their first child, a little girl. They revealed the big news on the red carpet of the NFL honors.

Speaking to People, Goff said:

"I'm looking forward to becoming a dad."

He further added:

"I know it’ll add a new perspective to life, and it'll be great."

Harper is also excited to start this new chapter of her life. She said:

"We're just excited for this special time together and just soaking up every second."

The couple is expected to welcome their child at the start of summer later this year. Jared Goff and Christen Harper have been going strong since they started dating in 2019.

The couple met on the dating app Raya and quickly started dating. Interestingly, the same year, the pair even made their relationship official by making a debut as a couple on the red carpet of the ESPYs.

Goff and Harper have been vocal about their relationship and they frequently share pictures on their social media handles. They finally tied the knot in June 2024 in a ceremony in Ojai, California.

On Dec. 29, Harper posted several pictures of her wedding on her Instagram account, calling it her favorite day of 2024.

"Moments from my favorite day of 2024 🤍" she captioned the post.

Christen Harper actively shares posts on her Instagram account related to her modeling and also about her personal life. She has around 568K followers on the platform.

