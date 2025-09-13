Jared Goff’s wife Christen flaunts beautiful summer outfit for Lions ‘kickoff party’ by Penei Sewell’s wife Isabelle [PICS]

Jared Goff's wife, Christen, shared a glimpse from the Detroit Lions kickoff party. This marks a first season for Goff after becoming a father. The Lions played their season opener last week against the Green Bay Packers.The Lions squad's WAGs celebrated the start of the new season with a party. Christen shared highlights from the party by Penei Sewell's wife, Isabella, on her Instagram stories.She shared a mirror selfie in one of the stories, offering a closer look at her outfit for the party, and shared her excitement for the new season.“Lions wives season kickoff party!!!!” she wrote.Jared Goff’s wife Christen flaunts her summer outfit for Lions ‘kickoff party/@christengoffChristen Goff shared a picture of a beautiful, casual summer outfit. She posed with her baby girl in front of a mirror decorated with a hat and “Hey Cowgirl” written on it in blue. She wore a white top, which she paired with blue denim pants. She shared a few more pictures of her outfit on her Instagram story.Christen also reposted a snap of hers from tight end Brock Wright's fiancée, Carley Johnston's post.In another Instagram story, she shared a candid snap of a boot-shaped flower pot.“The cutest coastal cowgirl garden party yesterday hosted by @itsisabellsewell @ Brooklyn at @hazelwoodflowers,” she wrote.Jared Goff’s wife Christen IG story/@christengoffThe Lions have their next game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.. They lost the season opener 27-13 against the Packers.Detroit previously won against the Atlanta Falcons 17-10, but lost against the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans during preseason.Goff, however, only played in the season opener against the Packers and recorded 225 passing yards.Jared Goff's wife Christen shares behind-the-scenes of her SI Swimsuit shootAhead of the start of the new NFL season, on Aug. 19, Jared Goff's wife, Christen, shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures of her photoshoot for the SI Swimsuit 2025 issue.She shared snaps of her getting ready, along with several other outfits from her shoot.&quot;1/28/25 • behind the scenes of @si_swimsuit 2025 🏝️&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChristen Goff featured in the SI Swimsuit 2025 edition while pregnant. The couple announced the pregnancy in April and were blessed with a baby girl named Romy in July.