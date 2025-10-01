Jared Goff’s wife Christen Harper drops 3-word caption as Lions QB enjoys wholesome family moment with daughter Romy

Jared Goff's wife, Christen, attended the Detroit Lions game on Sunday to cheer for her husband. The NFL quarterback is playing in his first season after welcoming their daughter, Romy Isabelle. For Week 4, when the Lions played against the Cleveland Browns, his daughter joined her mother to cheer for him.Harper shared a glimpse of their outing in an Instagram post on Tuesday. She shared pictures with their daughter, along with other game-day pictures and videos, with a three-word caption.&quot;Romy knows ball,&quot; Christen wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJared Goff had an emotional moment with his little bundle of joy on the sidelines after the game. Little Romy attended the game in a custom-made blue outfit.She wore a T-shirt with “Daddy” printed on the back, along with the quarterback’s jersey number “16.” She paired it with white pants and a blue bow hairband.Christen Harper also donned the Lions’ colors for game day. She wore a white T-shirt with blue stripes and “Lions” written in the front, paired with blue faded denim pants. She styled her hair in a ponytail.Jared Goff recorded 168 passing yards against the Browns to help his team win the matchup. The Lions secured their third consecutive victory of the season last week. They lost the season opener against the Green Bay Packers 27-13, but bounced back with wins over the Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens.Jared Goff’s wife Christen Harper attends Lions’ ladies party with newborn daughterAhead of the start of the new NFL season, Jared Goff’s wife, Christen Harper, joined the NFL WAGs for a ladies' party. She offered a glimpse of the outing in a post on Instagram on Sept. 19 with a three-word caption.&quot;Summer of love!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChristen Harper was joined by her daughter for the outing. She wore a white top and blue denim pants, while Romy donned an all-white outfit. She shared an adorable picture of the baby in the second slide of the post.Harper posted a snap of their daughter sleeping in the garden. She shared several other snaps of the baby and also offered a glimpse of the party in Michigan.Christen Harper and Jared Goff revealed their pregnancy in April by sharing a black-and-white video in a joint post on Instagram. She also posed for the SI Swimsuit magazine while pregnant, and in July, they welcomed their baby girl.