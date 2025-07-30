Weeks after Jared Goff's wife, Christen, gave birth to their daughter, Romy, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took her daughter for a morning beach walk. Her best friend, Katie Austin, shared an adorable picture of Harper with her daughter in an Instagram story on Tuesday.&quot;Morning beach walk with miss Romy girl,&quot; Austin wrote in the caption.Goff's wife reshared the picture on her Instagram story.Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper enjoys new-mom moments with daughter Romy during morning beach walk [PIC]/For the morning outing, Harper wore a black T-shirt and matching pants. She hid the baby’s face in the snap and posed with her back to the camera.Katie Austin and Christen Harper share a strong bond. They met during the SI Swim Search in 2021 and have been friends ever since. Moreover, Austin was Harper's bridesmaid at her wedding to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff in June 2024. She celebrated the special day by sharing a transition reel on her Instagram account. Austin wrote:&quot;Experiencing the wedding era with @christenharper was the best- so many shared moments &amp; joy!!! Grateful for you and this chapter of our life. CHEERS TO THE GOFFS!! The easiest couple to celebrate🫶👰 can’t wait to share more from their magical love filled weekend.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarper and Goff tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony last year during the offseason, and ahead of the start of the 2025 season, they became parents.Jared Goff and Christen Harper introduce baby Romy in heartwarming postOn July 15, Jared Goff and Christen shared a few pictures of their new child, and in the caption, the model revealed the name of the baby.&quot;Romy 💌&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple posted an adorable first snap of Harper holding the hand of their baby girl. Romy's face was hidden in the picture. It was followed by a beautiful photo of Goff lovingly holding his daughter in his hands. They also shared a family picture in the fourth slide.Goff and Harper have been together since 2019. They met on the dating app Raya and got engaged two years later. The NFL star proposed to her during a vacation in Mexico, and after another two years, they got married.