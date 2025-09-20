  • home icon
Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper, shares "nap trapped" motherhood experience with daughter, Romy

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 20, 2025 04:07 GMT
Jared Goff
Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper (Image Source: Getty)

Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper, shared an admirable picture with her newborn daughter, Romy, on social media. The NFL couple welcomed their child ahead of the start of the new season in July.

On Friday, Harper shared a candid snap of her holding the baby girl in her hands. She didn't reveal the girl's face. In the snap, the little one held her mother's shirt pocket. Sharing the post, Harper wrote a hilarious caption:

"The summer I got nap trapped," she wrote.
Jared Goff&#039;s wife Christen Harper IG story /@christengoff
Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper IG story /@christengoff

Jared Goff and his wife, Christen Harper, shared the good news about the arrival of the new baby in a post on July 15. They shared several pictures of their daughter with a one-word caption:

"Romy," Harper wrote.
They shared an adorable black-and-white family picture in the fourth slide of the post, along with other sweet shots of the baby girl. In one of the snaps, Christen Harper held her baby's hand and showed off her wedding ring.

The second slide included a picture of Goff carrying the girl in his hand and looking at her adorably.

Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper, shares a glimpse of her Lions Ladies party

Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper, joined the Detroit Lions players' partners for a ladies' party ahead of the new season.

She provided a glimpse of her outing in Michigan on Thursday in a post on Instagram and shared several snaps with a three-word caption.

"Summer of love!," Christen wrote.
For her outing, Christen Harper wore a white top paired with blue denim. She posed in a field with white flowers in the first slide of the post and carried the baby in her arms. She shared several other snaps of the baby girl.

Meanwhile, Goff is looking forward to his fifth season in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. The team had a decent start to the season. After losing to the Green Bay Packers in the season-opening game, they bet the Chicago Bears, 52-21.

Goff was impressive in both games. He recorded 225 yards passing in the season-opening game against the Packers and then 334 yards in the second-week game.

In preseason, the Lions beat the Atlanta Falcons but lost the other games. They next play the Baltimore Ravens, who won against the Cleveland Browns last week.

Edited by Bhargav
