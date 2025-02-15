Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper shares a sweet note for Valentine's Day

Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper, shared a heartfelt Valentine's Day note on her social media account. The SI Swimsuit model recently took to Instagram, where she has around 570K followers, to post an adorable picture with her husband.

She shared a black-and-white snap of herself gazing into the eyes of the NFL star. In the picture, Christen wore a shiny short dress, while Jared Goff looked dapper in an elegant white shirt paired with black pants. Along with the photo, Christen wrote a sweet note for Goff, wishing him a happy Valentine’s Day.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my husband!!!🩷 I love you @jaredgoff," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Still from Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper/@christengoff

Christen and Jared Goff have been going strong since they started dating in 2019. The duo met on the dating app Raya and quickly developed a connection. After nearly five years of dating, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in June 2024 in Ojai, California.

Christen Harper and Jared Goff are expecting their first child

Christen and Jared Goff are set to embark on a new chapter of their lives as they prepare to welcome their first child. Ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl, Christen Harper officially announced her pregnancy during a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot.

"That was really an interesting time to be shooting in a bikini. Looking back, it was a little challenging, but it was fun because I'm going to have those moments forever," Harper said (via PEOPLE).

"Everybody celebrates when you have that, like, real bump, but that in between time when you're kind of just feeling a little, I don't know not so yourself, it's hard. So, I'm happy I got to celebrate that moment and bring something good out of it," she added.

Jared Goff also opened up about starting a new chapter of his life. He shared his excitement about watching Christen become a mom.

“I know it'll add a new perspective to life, and it'll be great,” the expectant father said, before adding that he thinks Harper will be the “best mom.” (via PEOPLE) “I can't wait to watch her be a mom.”

The couple also graced the red carpet at the NFL Honors ahead of the Super Bowl, where Christen flaunted her growing baby bump. The pair is expected to welcome their little bundle of joy during the NFL offseason.

