Jared Goff's wife drops 5-word message while flaunting baby bump in dreamy beachside maternity shoot

It has been four months since the Detroit Lions star Jared Goff and his wife Christen announced their first pregnancy. The couple went on a beachside outing for a beautiful maternity photoshoot.

On Sunday, Christen posted a handful of pictures from her beachside maternity photoshoot with Goff on Instagram. In the photos, the Sports Illustrated model can be seen flaunting her baby bump while posing with the Lions quarterback.

Along with the snaps, the Instagram post featured a 5-word message from Christen in the caption.

"Just waiting for our girl," Christen wrote.

For her maternity photoshoot, Christen was spotted wearing a beautiful white cropped sweater and blue denim jeans. Meanwhile, the quarterback was spotted wearing a white, full-sleeved T-shirt and grey denim.

Talking about pregnancy, it was in February when Jared Goff and his wife broke the news during a red carpet appearance at NFL Honors. In a media interaction, according to PEOPLE, Goff announced the major news and said:

“I'm looking forward to becoming a dad. I can't wait to watch [Harper] be a mom.”

Jared Goff's wife Christen opened up about dietary restrictions during pregnancy

Christen Goff made a guest appearance on ex-NFL star Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch's "Sunday Sports Club" podcast last month and opened up about her first pregnancy experience.

During a segment of the podcast, Christen opened up about struggles in finding balance between shooting for Sports Illustrated magazine's 2025 issue and dealing with dietary restrictions during pregnancy.

"Can’t have a margarita, and I’m supposed to be in a bikini. It was a really weird in-between [period] [and] in the beginning part, you’re just getting to know your body and seeing it change," Christen said.

Nevertheless, Christen Goff successfully concluded the Sports Illustrated photoshoot. Shortly after getting done with her modeling responsibilities, Christen harper-shares-first-glimpse-baby-shower" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">enjoyed her first baby shower with family.

