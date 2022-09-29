Jared Goff or Jimmy Garoppolo: Who is a good pick for your fantasy team?

Choosing between Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo as your starting quarterback may leave you in a dilemma. As we head into Week 4 of the 2022-23 NFL season, fantasy football managers certainly have some tough choices to make.

Despite looking sharp on the field, Goff has led the Detroit Lions to just one victory this season. Meanwhile, Garoppolo helped the San Francisco 49ers to a win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Here, we evaluate the two QBs to help you decide on the best fantasy picks for Week 4.

Jared Goff vs Jimmy Garoppolo key stats this season

Jared Goff has racked up an impressive 748 passing yards in three games this term. He has managed to throw 7 touchdowns and is averaging a 94.2 passer rating.

Goff threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener. However, the Lions suffered a narrow 38-35 defeat in Week 1. Goff followed that up with 256 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 36–27 victory against the Washington Commanders.

In Week 3, Goff had 277 passing yards and 1 touchdown. However, the Lions QB couldn't get his team over the line against the Minnesota Vikings. He's looking better as the season has progressed and is picking out his teammates on a more regular basis.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Garoppolo has 365 passing yards and two touchdowns in two games this campaign. Garoppolo didn't start for the 49ers in Week 1. However, he sprung into action in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks after Trey Lance's ankle injury.

Garoppolo threw for 154 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks. He also rushed for an additional touchdown in the 27–7 win for the 49ers. In week 3, Garoppolo managed to throw for 211 yards and 1 touchdown in a narrow 11-10 loss against the Denver Broncos.

Garoppolo will continue to start for the 49ers for the rest of the season in Trey Lance's absence. The 30-year-old already seems to have acclimitized to his new surroundings and teammates.

How did Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo fare last season?

If we compare Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo's stats from last season, Garoppolo holds the edge. The 49ers star played 15 games and finished with 227.5 fantasy points over the campaign. He averaged 15.2 points per game (FPPG) in 2021.

San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Goff, on the other hand, was involved in 14 games and amassed 194.5 fantasy points in 2021. His debut season with the Lions saw him score 13.9 FPPG.

But who would you choose in your fantasy team for Week 4 - Jared Goff or Jimmy Garoppolo?

Jared Goff or Jimmy Garoppolo: Who should you start for Week 4?

Garoppolo has 25.1 fantasy points to his credit this term and is averaging 12.6 FPPG. The two-time Super Bowl winner has been sharp with his distribution and is likely to get a good haul of fantasy points this weekend.

However, Goff is in red-hot form at the moment. He has 55.42 fantasy points and is a lynchpin for the Lions. The quarterback has 18.5 FPPG. He has looked threatening whenever he has the ball in his hand. We expect Goff to score more fantasy points than Garoppolo in Week 4.

