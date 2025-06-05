Jared Verse doesn’t hold back after Rams great Aaron Donald fires back with bold challenge

  • home icon
By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jun 05, 2025 16:37 GMT
Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald and Rams superstar defensive player Jared Verse appear to be in the middle of a friendly training challenge. Verse began the competition by calling out Donald for his workout routine, saying that his routine was much more difficult.

Donald then responded on the social media platform Instagram, where the legendary NFL player made clear that he was ready to talk and show Verse how difficult "the old man retirement workout" truly was. The popular X profile '@_MLFootball' documented the entire interaction on their page.

"Somebody put the word out. I'm looking for you, Verse. I'm looking for you. Come to the house. I just want to talk. I just want to talk, that's it. Nothing much, big dog, that's it, just a little conversation. Push a little weights, do a little cardio, the old man retirement workout. Let's put you through it, see what you can do. I just want to talk. Come on, I just want to talk." Donald said on June 4.
Verse then responded by making clear that he is ready for whatever type of workout challenge comes his way.

"All I need is a date & time. That's all I need, you just give me a date and time and I'm there. Matter of fact, why don’t we handle this and make it a bet? I'll finish your old man workout & you come back here do one of these young man workouts. I'll show you how we get down." Verse said.
Jared Verse, Aaron Donald NFL stats

Despite their online competition, Verse and Donald are two great athletes who have both been major positive defensive forces for the Los Angeles Rams organization. Donald is commonly considered one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history and the Rams appear to have found a strong replacement in Verse.

Donald finished his legendary NFL career with 542 total tackles, 337 solo tackles, 111 sacks, and 24 forced fumbles. Meanwhile, Verse was selected in the first round, No. 19 overall by the Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft and had a remarkable first season in Los Angeles. He had 66 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles, in addition to a great set of playoff performances as well.

Only time will tell what happens with this workout competition, however, it is evident that this story will be one to watch moving forward.

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
