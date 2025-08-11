Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy drops 2-word message after Broncos dominate 49ers 30-9 in preseason opener

Jarrett Stidham made his preseason debut with the Denver Broncos on Saturday. He was the second quarterback to be fieldeb by Denver after Bo Nix took a few reps to start the game. The Broncos had a commanding 30-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers.Jarrett's wife, Kennedy Stidham, reshared a post on Instagram featuring her husband. In a short but sweet caption, she expressed her love for the photo.&quot;love it,&quot; Kennedy wrote.Stidham's wife Kennedy shared her excitement for the Broncos win (image credit: instagram/kennedystindham)Jarrett completed 14 of 15 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He is expected to be the QB2 on Denver's depth chart behind Nix. Jarrett signed a two-year $12 million extension with the team in March.The team's second preseason game will be on Saturday at home against the Arizona Cardinals.Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy shared sweet birthday message for QBDenver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham may be preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, but he also celebrated his 29th birthday on Friday. His wife, Kennedy, shared a heartfelt message to commemorate his special day.Kennedy posted a video of them on a boat at sunset. She also noted how lucky their family was to have him.&quot;29 years of YOU- how lucky are we!!! i love you 🎈,&quot; Kennedy wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJarrett met Kennedy while they were students at Baylor University. The quarterback transferred to Auburn in 2017 to continue his collegiate football career. They continued their relationship, and in 2018, he proposed her.They got married in June 2019, ahead of his first NFL season with the New England Patriots. Jarrett and Kennedy welcomed their first child, daughter Lennon Love, in April 2022. Kennedy gave birth to their son, Madden Thaddeus, in March 2024.The couple announced in May that they are expecting their third child later this year.