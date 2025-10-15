Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy shares adorable pictures from hospital bed announcing birth of 3rd baby

Jarrett Stidham and his wife, Kennedy, welcomed their third baby earlier this month. The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.They shared pictures of themselves with the baby from the hospital bed. In the caption, they mentioned the date of birth of the newest member of their family.&quot;october 6, 2025- the day we became a family of five,&quot; Kennedy wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post features an adorable snap of Jarrett Stidham kissing his wife on the forehead while she holds the baby girl in her arms.The couple had announced their third pregnancy in May by sharing a few pictures of themselves and their two children holding an ultrasound image.On Sept. 24, they shared a joint post on Instagram in which Kennedy provided a glimpse of her baby bump. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe wore a knitted grey top and a white skirt and kept her hair open. Her husband donned a grey T-shirt and black pants.NFL partners congratulate Jarrett Stidham and Kennedy on the birth of their babyAfter Jarrett Stidham and Kennedy announced the birth of their third child, fans and partners of several NFL stars sent their heartfelt wishes for the couple.Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, shared a heartfelt message in the comments:&quot;I love her with my whole heart!!!!!! 🥹💕&quot;Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, also congratulated the pair:&quot;Congratulations!! 😍😍&quot;Christian Kirk’s wife, Ozzy, sent a sweet message.&quot;Babygirl!!!!!! 💗💗 so happy for you guys!!!!!!&quot; Ozzy wrote.Zach Wilson’s wife, Nicolette, wrote:&quot;Can’t wait to meet the perfect baby girl&quot;NFL WAGs congratulate Jarrett Stidham and Kennedy on the birth of their baby/@kennedystidhamJarrett Stidham’s daughter, Lennon, turned three in April, while their son, Madden Thaddeus Stidham, was born in March 2024.On the field, Stidham is the backup quarterback for the Denver Broncos this season and is looking forward to playing his first game.