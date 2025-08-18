  • home icon
Jarrett Stidham’s wife Kennedy shares sideline pic after Broncos QB delivers big game with 2 TDs vs. Cardinals

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 18, 2025 15:11 GMT
Jarrett Stidham
Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy showed support for the QB after a preseason win (image credits: getty, instagram/kennedystidham)

Jarrett Stidham has been solid this preseason for the Denver Broncos. The quarterback, who is Bo Nix's backup, has gotten the majority of the offensive snaps in the first two games.

Stidham led the team to a touchdown on the first drive on Sunday, highlighted by an impressive 58-yard pass to veteran tight end Evan Engram. Rookie running back RJ Harvey secured the Broncos' first points with a short run.

Denver defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-7 for its second win of the preseason. Stidham's wife, Kennedy, reshared a photo on her Instagram story from the game. The photo, which was originally posted by safety Brandon Jones' wife, Brianna, showed the ladies standing on the sidelines ahead of the game.

Kennedy Stidham reshared a photo from the Denver Broncos game (image credit: instagram/kennedystidham)
Kennedy Stidham reshared a photo from the Denver Broncos game (image credit: instagram/kennedystidham)

The Broncos quarterback finished with 240 passing yards and two touchdowns. In the first preseason game, a win over San Francisco, Stidham completed 14 of 15 passes and threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy reflected on summer family adventures

Jarrett Stidham and his wife, Kennedy, spent the offseason traveling and enjoying time with their children. The couple, who announced that they were expecting their third child later this year, vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Lake George, New York and Walt Disney World.

Kennedy shared a carousel of clips on Instagram, featuring their adventures in July. The videos also showed a glimpse of their Fourth of July trip to Lake George.

"bits & pieces from the best july ever ⛰️🌸🚤🌊🍓," Kennedy wrote on Aug. 10.

The couple is expecting their third child, a baby girl, soon. They met while students at Baylor University. The quarterback transferred to Auburn, where he made a name for himself in college football. They got married in June 2019.

