Jarvis Landry injury: When will Cleveland Browns WR return?

The Cleveland Browns headed into the 2021 NFL season with high hopes of competing for a Super Bowl title. However, Jarvis Landry's latest knee injury may prove costly for the AFC heavyweights.

Although there's a lot of football left to play, the offense in Cleveland may start to struggle. Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to get on the field this season and his close friend and arguably the next-best receiver on the team has been placed on the injured reserve list, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Browns placed WR Jarvis Landry on Injured Reserve with an MCL sprain. The #Browns placed WR Jarvis Landry on Injured Reserve with an MCL sprain.

As a result of being placed on injured reserve, Landry will be forced to miss at least three games. However, that might not be enough to bounce back from an MCL sprain.

In two games this season, Landry has hauled in six catches for 80 yards. He suffered a knee injury this past week in the opening drive of the win over the Houston Texans. The veteran wideout caught one pass for nine yards before being ruled out for the rest of the game.

Landry took to Twitter on Monday to express his frustration. The star wideout promised to come back with a vengeance once he's healthy enough to get back on the field.

Jarvis Juice Landry @God_Son80 Every Time I put this brace on somebody gon have to pay for it in the near future 👿👿👿 #Offline Every Time I put this brace on somebody gon have to pay for it in the near future 👿👿👿 #Offline

With Landry on the mend, attention turns to Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland and whether he'll be able to fill the void left by 28-year-old teammate.

When Beckham is healthy and playing at a high level, he's arguably one of the best wide receivers in the game. However, he has struggled to stay healthy over the last few years and has only played in 23 regular-season games since being traded to the Browns by the New York Giants in 2019.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj God. I wanna take this time to thank u in advance for what’s about to come. God. I wanna take this time to thank u in advance for what’s about to come.

Beckham's status for Week 3 against the Chicago Bears remains uncertain. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has had no updates on his superstar wide receiver's status this weekend, but the team hasn't ruled out the possibility that he could be on the field to take on the Bears on Sunday.

If Beckham does end up watching from the sidelines on Sunday, the Browns will have to rely heavily on Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones to shoulder the load at wide receiver.

Fortunately, the Browns are one of the best running teams in the NFL, with the two-headed monster of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt leading the way. Cleveland might be able to get through Week 3 by depending on their run game to put points on the board against a Bears team that barely came out with a win last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

