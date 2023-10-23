Jason Kelce addresses potential threat to Travis Kelce’s safety as paparazzi go crazy over Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce has a few concerns over the new relationship his brother Travis Kelce has with Taylor Swift. The new celebrity couple has taken the world by storm, and Jason is very happy for his brother. He just has one main concern for his brother's safety.

Swift is as big a superstar as there is in the world. With her concert, upcoming re-released album and concert film, there's arguably no one on her level. That comes with a lot of attention, something a little new to an NFL player.

Jason shared his thoughts with NBC Sports' Peter King:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s certainly been weird, the level that it is now. On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about, that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.’"

He continued:

"There’s paparazzi talking about him fueling his car before the game today and I’m like, ‘Is that really necessary information to share?’ This is another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with."

He reiterated that he is very happy for his brother, and he thinks the situation with Swift is good for him. All of his concerns come down to how people treat the two of them and how overzealous they can be to get pictures and information. He said:

"Overall, he can deal with some of this. As long as it’s not, you know, becoming a threat to his safety and things like that.”

Swift has attention on her like this at all times. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has attention, but not nearly like that. It's a new experience, and it can certainly be dangerous.

That's the biggest concern his Philadelphia Eagles brother has for him.

Jason Kelce concerned over Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift attention

Jason Kelce has nothing but concern over his brother's well-being. When it comes to Taylor Swift, he's thrilled that the two are together and seemingly genuine and happy.

Jason Kelce looks out for his brother

However, this has opened Travis Kelce up to a lot of new attention. Paparazzi are now watching him at all times, and that's a relatively new phenomenon for him. Sometimes, they go to great lengths to get the pictures they want.