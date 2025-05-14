"It's getting bad" - Jason Kelce admits his health is going downhill fast after NFL retirement

In March 2024, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce decided to call it a career and retire from the NFL. Kelce, who has now embarked on a broadcast career, revealed on Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast his current health status since retiring.

During the episode, Travis Kelce suggested that his older brother could play the tight end position if he wanted to. Jason Kelce then responded that he can no longer do so.

"You can play tight end," Travis said.

"Can't. No. My ankles, knees and back won't let me. No. It's getting bad," Jason said.

When Travis Kelce refuted that notion, saying it was all in his head, the Super Bowl champion center discussed his current physical ailments that have appeared since retiring.

"That's just your mind," Travis said.

"I don't know if it's like—the moment you retire mentally, your body retires too," Jason said. "Physically, because I'm just like. ... I'm trying to lift weights, straining muscles. My ankle, playing golf last week, is inflamed. Can't squat now because my ankle hurts. I can't bench because I sprained my pecs." (TS:15:15)

Jason said that golfing even caused ankle inflammation and that he can't bench press any longer due to a pec injury. Even though his football playing days may be over, the former NFL center is still dealing with the physical repercussions of his 13-year career.

Jason Kelce revealed his goal during weight loss journey

Since retiring from the NFL, Jason Kelce has been on a weight loss journey. On Monday, Kelce was in attendance at the Amazon Upfront annual event that showcases all of the programming on the platform.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center told US Weekly that he was 295 pounds when he played in the NFL. He now weighs 270 pounds and is eyeing an optimal weight of between 250 and 265 pounds during his journey.

“I’m about 270 now, so I've lost 25 pounds. I don’t really want to get below 250. So, I think somewhere between 250 and 265. We’ll see where it goes,” Kelce told US Weekly.

Jason Kelce isn't the only member of his family who has lost significant weight in recent months. His younger brother, Travis, also revealed at the event that he has lost 25 pounds this offseason as he prepares for his 13th NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

