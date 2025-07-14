"We talk to each other more than we ever have" - Jason Kelce admits 'New Heights' podcast brought him closer to younger brother Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce and his younger brother, Travis, are considered two of the best football players of the 2010s. They are one of the most prominent "best friends" in the sport, with "New Heights" being one of the most popular sports podcasts.
Over the weekend, they participated in the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament held near Lake Tahoe in Nevada. When asked about their bond, the former Philadelphia Eagles center said:
"Travis and I have been close for a long time. Now with the [New Heights] podcast, we talk to each other more than we ever have. We loved each other growing up. We still love each other. Now it's more like peer to peer, whereas growing up, being the older brother, it was a little bit different."
He continued:
"He's a great uncle. I think we try to share the right amount on the internet, the viral moments and whatnot. But you also try to keep some of the stuff private... We're a family that loves each other, we love being around each other, and it's good to sit down and talk once a week."
Jason Kelce speaks up on loyalty to Eagles despite bond with brother Travis
Jason Kelce's resume in his thirteen seasons with the Eagles speaks for itself: one Super Bowl title in two appearances, six first-team All-Pro selections, and seven Pro Bowl appearances.
Since his retirement, he has seemingly been gravitating towards his brother Travis' Kansas City Chiefs. He has been appearing on the reigning AFC pennant-holders' sidelines, making him a member of their "Kingdom."
But when asked where his loyalties lie, Kelce considered himself a Philadelphian at heart:
“The Eagles are the team that I’m the closest with organizationally. But there’s a very close relationship, not just with Trav, but a lot of the people in the Kansas City organization… (Current Chiefs head coach) Andy [Reid] was a big part of my career getting started in Philadelphia.”
The Chiefs and Eagles will rematch on September 14 at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:25 pm ET on Fox.
