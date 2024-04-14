Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce chugging beers while receiving diploma after Chiefs TE faces backlash

Jason Kelce has explained what went behind the viral video where Travis Kelce was seen at a mock graduation ceremony chugging a beer. Many fans were not happy with the Chiefs tight end choosing that particular setting to consume some alcohol.

Now, the retired Philadelphia Eagles great has responded on social media clarifying that it was not a real graduation ceremony. Rather, it was poking fun, during their podcast, on the fact that the two of them never collected their certificates. Jason Kelce wrote on X, formerly Twitter,

"I know it looks like a graduation from the video, but this was actually at the end of a New Heights Live podcast that we put on to raise money for the University’s NIL. The university did this to poke fun at my brother and I for never really picking up our diplomas."

Not the first time Jason Kelce has come to Travis Kelce's aid

Jason Kelce clarifying the whole thing certainly helped calm the nerves of those people who were offended by the social media creation.

But this is not the first time Travis Kelce has been helped out by his older brother.n As the original poster to whom the former Eagles player replied pointed out, Travis Kelce got into trouble at the University of Cincinnati during his time in college.

During the Sugar Bowl in 2012, the tight end tested positive for marijuana and was suspended for an entire year. The Chiefs star recounted how his brother took care of him, saying,

“When I got removed from the team I got my scholarship taken so I was staying with my brother, I was in his room and his house, kind of like two brothers growing up living in the same room. So in terms of rent I wasn’t paying rent, in terms of food he was helping me with food, so I was literally living off him for quite a while down there and he was my lifeline."

Travis Kelce continued,

"I was trying to do the right things, and he went into the coaches’ office and talked to numerous coaches and numerous people in the Cincinnati staff to try to get me another chance to be on the team. I’m forever in debt to this guy for putting his name, our name, putting his honor on the line to get me another chance. When I say I owe it all to him, I really do.”

So, it is no surprise to see Jason Kelce coming to his aid one more time.