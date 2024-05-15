Jason Kelce calls out Travis Kelce's 'dad move' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Paris

  • NFL
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Stat Leaders ⚡
  • Standings
  • Schedule
  • Depth Charts
  • Playoff Predictor
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce
  • Jason Kelce calls out Travis Kelce's 'dad move' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Paris

Jason Kelce calls out Travis Kelce's 'dad move' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Paris

By Cole Shelton
Modified May 15, 2024 13:26 GMT
NBA: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers
Jason Kelce calls out Travis Kelce's 'dad move' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Paris

Jason Kelce called out his brother Travis Kelce for his 'dad move' at a Taylor Swift concert in Paris. With the NFL in the off-season, Kelce is in Europe to be with his girlfriend, who is on the European leg of her 'Eras Tour.'

While Travis was there, he was trying to film a video, but his flash was on, which Jason says is a dad move.

"You got caught pulling an Ed Kelce move here taking a video with your flash on. What are you doing, Trav? You're supposed to be better than this," Jason said to Travis on the New Heights podcast.

It was a funny moment and Travis still wasn't sure what he did wrong, as he says he just wanted a nice moment he can look back on.

"What did I do? You know the settings on the camera. If it's dark it's automatically going to put the flash on. I don't understand," said Travis. "I was just trying to get some good video. Some good memories. I don't give a damn. I get called out for that? Sorry."

It was a funny moment from Jason Kelce to take a shot at his brother for recording a video at a concert with his flash on. But, despite the shot, Travis Kelce doesn't think he did anything wrong.

Travis Kelce inked a contract extension with Kansas City Chiefs

Before Travis Kelce went to Europe to attend some of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, he signed a two-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce will make $34.25 million over that span, which makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

“It feels good to be in KC. I remember coming here 12 years ago,” Kelce said on social media.
“It’s an honor and a pleasure and I can’t wait to get after it these next two years but no better than right now. I’m getting fired up for this year. I just got out on the field with the boys and we’re back at it, baby. Chiefs forever.”

Kelce was drafted in the third round by the Chiefs in 2013. He has since become one of the top tight ends of all time and has helped Kansas City win three Super Bowls, including back-to-back the last two seasons.

Last season, Kelce had 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns. It was his first season not getting 1,000 yards since his second year in 2015.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी