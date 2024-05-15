Jason Kelce calls out Travis Kelce's 'dad move' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Paris

Jason Kelce called out his brother Travis Kelce for his 'dad move' at a Taylor Swift concert in Paris. With the NFL in the off-season, Kelce is in Europe to be with his girlfriend, who is on the European leg of her 'Eras Tour.'

While Travis was there, he was trying to film a video, but his flash was on, which Jason says is a dad move.

"You got caught pulling an Ed Kelce move here taking a video with your flash on. What are you doing, Trav? You're supposed to be better than this," Jason said to Travis on the New Heights podcast.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was a funny moment and Travis still wasn't sure what he did wrong, as he says he just wanted a nice moment he can look back on.

"What did I do? You know the settings on the camera. If it's dark it's automatically going to put the flash on. I don't understand," said Travis. "I was just trying to get some good video. Some good memories. I don't give a damn. I get called out for that? Sorry."

It was a funny moment from Jason Kelce to take a shot at his brother for recording a video at a concert with his flash on. But, despite the shot, Travis Kelce doesn't think he did anything wrong.

Travis Kelce inked a contract extension with Kansas City Chiefs

Before Travis Kelce went to Europe to attend some of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, he signed a two-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce will make $34.25 million over that span, which makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

“It feels good to be in KC. I remember coming here 12 years ago,” Kelce said on social media.

“It’s an honor and a pleasure and I can’t wait to get after it these next two years but no better than right now. I’m getting fired up for this year. I just got out on the field with the boys and we’re back at it, baby. Chiefs forever.”

Kelce was drafted in the third round by the Chiefs in 2013. He has since become one of the top tight ends of all time and has helped Kansas City win three Super Bowls, including back-to-back the last two seasons.

Last season, Kelce had 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns. It was his first season not getting 1,000 yards since his second year in 2015.