  • Jason Kelce delivers blunt 1-word response after fan asks about unretirement amid Brandon Graham’s possible comeback

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 19, 2025 17:55 GMT
Jason Kelce delivers blunt 1-word response after fan asks about unretirement amid Brandon Graham&rsquo;s possible comeback - Source: Getty
As Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham are aware, the Philadelphia Eagles have fallen on hard times. A perfect September has given way to a winless October, and the hits keep coming, with Eagles pass rusher Za'Darius Smith calling it a career on Monday. However, as one door closes, another might be opening, with reports that Graham is considering an unretirement to return to his former team.

With a defensive lineman set to return, one Eagles fan took his shot at seeing if the team could get a former offensive lineman to lace them up again. An Eagles fan quote-posted a report about the potential for Graham's return, tagging former center Jason Kelce. Kelce's response was short and clear.

"Yo @JasonKelce u busy?," the fan asked.

"Very," he replied simply.

The response was a straight-up rejection of any chance that he could return to the NFL as a player. Some fans appear to be holding out hope still, but the center appears to be done.

With his "New Heights" podcast continuing to keep him busy, among various ventures and appearances, the former center has plenty on his plate.

Jason Kelce displays uptick in interest in Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Kelce at NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars - Source: Imagn
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the most talked-about teams in the NFL at the moment. Between the Tush Push controversy, their status as Super Bowl champions, and the current downturn, there is plenty of reason to keep an eye on the squad.

The situation has seemingly caught the attention of Jason Kelce, who appeared to be locked in on the Eagles in Week 7. Kelce posted multiple times about the contest between the Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings.

Kelce spent years snapping for both Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz. With both on the field at the same time, Kelce appeared to be tuned in to both the Eagles game and the Kansas City Chiefs' contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Let’s f**ing gooo!! Good protection, great job improvising and being on the same page. Now that’s a 4th down conversion!," he posted.
"Carson unfortunately had to do that a lot for me…. He’s always been good at hopping on those," he posted, appearing to be posting about Carson Wentz.

Jason Kelce was seemingly watching the Chiefs game to keep an eye on his brother, Travis Kelce, cheering Kelce and the Chiefs on. Kelce's posts on X on Sunday were his first posts that appeared to be live game reactions since Oct. 4.

Ian Van Roy

