Taylor Swift and her fanbase have taken over the NFL as of late thanks to her connection with two-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce. The pop superstar has been seen together with the Chiefs All-Pro out in public on multiple occasions. However, could we see Swift together with Kelce on his podcast?

Travis' older brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason, was asked by NBC Sports NFL analyst Devin McCourty if Swift would be on the 'New Heights' podcast. He stated that there's another dream guest for the popular podcast:

"I'm gonna keep it easy. I can't say, Taylor Swift. Too obvious. Travis will kill me. I'll go with my Aunt Judy. We gotta get Aunt Judy on the podcast."

The 12-time Grammy winner was first mentioned on the podcast back in July. Travis attended her concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs, as part of her record-breaking 'Eras Tour'. He talked to Jason about his experience at the event on 'New Heights':

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings," Travis said. "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I had received a bunch of them, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift with my number on it."

However, his wish to gift Taylor the custom bracelet couldn't turn into reality back then.

Fast forward to September, Swift is seen in a suite at the stadium watching Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Chicago Bears.

She also appeared when the team traveled to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets. In all, Swift has attended three Kansas City Chiefs games in 2023.

How Taylor Swift has helped the NFL and Travis Kelce

Following her appearance at the Bears game, Kelce's No. 87 Chiefs jersey sales went up by 400% according to Fanatics, the NFL's partner in merchandising. Her attendance had a major impact on the television ratings. Fox Sports noted that the game had a staggering 24.3 million viewers.

Despite the numbers being down exactly eight percent from the same time last year, the ratings showed greater improvement in one demographic. That demographic was females aged 12-17 rose almost eight percent.

It seems Swift's effect is real and here to stay but we'll see if she pops up on the 'New Heights' podcast soon.