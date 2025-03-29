Jason Kelce drops 4-word message on Travis Kelce's co-owned beer brand ad

Jason Kelce wasted no time co-signing his brother’s latest business venture. When Travis Kelce, co-owner of Garage Beer, hyped up their lime-flavored brew with an ad, Jason doubled down, dropping a four-word message.

Ad

“It does slap though,” Jason tweeted Friday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the ad:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Kelce brothers aren’t just promoting beer; they’re building it. Travis and Jason are the biggest investors in Garage Beer, a Columbus-based brand revamping light beer with quality ingredients.

“It was just an opportunity to be part of a brand that I really enjoy,” Travis told Forbes.

Their involvement is more than just financial. CEO Andy Sauer, a former Jim Beam exec, made sure their stake “be super meaningful” to match their hands-on approach.

Ad

Jason, in particular, got curious about the brewing process. Garage Beer packs more grain than your typical light beer, giving it extra body and flavor while staying at just 95 calories.

Travis isn’t new to the business game. He and Sauer have worked together before (Hilo, a nutrition company), but this time, it’s personal.

“It’s an Ohio brand,” Travis said. “And I always like to give back to my roots.”

Ad

The brand has been around since 2018, but Sauer revamped it in 2021, adjusting the recipe and relaunching in 2023. The result was a much smoother, less hoppy light beer that fits right into game-day fridges.

With other investors like Richard Rawlings (Fast N’ Loud), Frank Ragnow (Detroit Lions center), and A.J. Hawk (former linebacker), Garage Beer is stacking a lineup as strong as a playoff roster. And with Travis calling the lime flavor a winner, Jason’s verdict is in – it slaps.

Ad

Travis Kelce’s return keeps Chiefs’ Super Bowl window wide open

The Kansas City Chiefs are all in for 2025. After falling short last season, they’re gearing up for another Super Bowl push, and Travis Kelce is locked in for the ride.

It wasn’t a smooth offseason. The Chiefs lost key players in free agency but filled gaps with smart signings. The biggest question was whether Kelce would return. That answer to that is now clear – he’s back, and KC’s championship window stays wide open.

Ad

Kelce, however, enters the season under the microscope. His 823 yards in 2024 were his lowest since his rookie year (zero catches). He’s set to earn just under $20 million, making him one of the highest-paid tight ends. The Chiefs need him at his best.

General manager Brett Veach restructured deals for Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones to stay under the cap.

The Chiefs remain an AFC powerhouse, but Kelce’s production could define their season. If he’s back to his elite form, another Lombardi Trophy might be in reach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.