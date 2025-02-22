Jason Kelce drops big hint on brother Travis Kelce’s retirement choice

Jason Kelce thinks his brother Travis Kelce has likely already decided his NFL future. The former Eagles center expressed his opinion about the Chiefs tight end's potential retirement decision during a recent podcast.

Talking on "The Steam Room" podcast, featuring Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson, released on Friday, Jason gave a glimpse into Travis' thought process.

"I think Travis probably already knows in his heart what he wants to do. That's the reality of it," Jason said (33:10).

The Chiefs have reportedly given Travis Kelce until March 14 to notify them of his intentions. That deadline coincides with a big financial marker – a $11.5 million roster bonus coming to Travis on March 15 if he remains with the club. The free agency window for the NFL starts on March 10.

Travis Kelce might take some time

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Jason Kelce elaborated on Travis Kelce's decision-making style as he said:

"We're quite similar individuals, but we also think differently about things," Jason said.

He contrasted Travis Kelce's direct style of decision-making with his analytical method.

"Sometimes I can way overanalyze situations, and my brother has this way of being like, 'Hey man, you want to play or you don't want to play,'" Jason revealed. "Nine times out of 10, he's right about all of it."

Travis, 35, spoke about his future in direct terms on their "New Heights" podcast on Feb. 12, three days following the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss:

"I know everybody wants to know whether or not I'm playing next year, and right now, I'm just kicking everything down the road," he stated.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been supportive of his teammate:

"He's given so much to this team and to the NFL," Mahomes told reporters after their recent Super Bowl loss. "And he's been such a joy, not only for me to work with, but for people to watch."

It seems like the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end will not rush into a decision. Fans, though, would be keenly waiting to hear from him.

