Jason Kelce drops truth bombs on surviving sibling rivalry with brother Travis Kelce

On Tuesday, Jason Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, appeared on a special Mother’s Day episode of New Heights with her sons. At one point in the podcast, the topic turned to how Jason and Travis got along while growing up.

Jason shared some honest thoughts about sibling rivalry. He said that if parents want their kids to stay close, they need to make sure that each child feels equally loved and noticed.

"I think that if you want two brothers to love each other, as parents, you need to go above and beyond to make sure that both kids feel like they're getting loved and attention in the same amounts," the former Eagles center said (26:47).

He also added that parents should encourage their kids to support and celebrate one another.

Jason explained that he and Travis never really felt like they competed. He believes that is one of the reasons why they stayed close. Talking about which, the Eagles veteran gave all the credit to their mom, Donna and dad, Ed, for always making the effort.

Jason pointed out that simple things like bringing him to Travis’ games and the tight end to his games did the magic.

In the NFL, Jason played as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He won the Super Bowl in 2018. He retired in March 2024. Meanwhile, Travis plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has won three Super Bowls.

Jason Kelce's mother Donna Kelce called him and Travis Kelce out for keeping their love lives a secret

In the same New Heights podcast episode, Jason and Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, joked about how secretive they were about their love lives in college.

She said (around the 34:13):

“Jason, you didn’t really bring many girls home. You were dating, but I didn’t know any of them. It was the same with Travis. I met maybe one or two, but I didn’t really know who you were dating. You told me nothing. Zero.”

Replying to his mom, Jason Kelce joked about his early dating struggles, saying he had "zero game" in college and looked like an "overweight Oompa Loompa."

Looking back, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce grew up and played college football at the University of Cincinnati. Jason attended from 2006 to 2010. Meanwhile, Travis was there from 2008 to 2012.

Cut to the present, Jason Kelce has been happily married to Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt) since 2018.

The couple has four daughters, with their youngest, Finnley, born in April 2025. On the other hand, Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift in 2023.

Before dating Taylor, Travis was with sports reporter Kayla Nicole for five years. They broke up in 2022. He was also on a dating show called Catching Kelce, where he tried to find love with women from all over the U.S.

