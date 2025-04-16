Jason Kelce calls out reality of NFL players’ workout culture on Instagram

Retired NFL star Jason Kelce criticized the authenticity of workout content that professional football players post on social media. He specifically called out the performative nature of Instagram gym photos.

Kelce, a six-time All-Pro center who played 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring in March 2024, has transitioned to broadcasting with ESPN. He also co-hosts the popular "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

During the Tuesday episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce shared his thoughts on the disconnect between social media presentation and actual workout regimens among NFL players:

"I never really liked the Instagram posts from most guys because I feel like a lot of it is just—there are just so many guys I know who have gone in, done curls, taken a picture, and then walked right out of the gym," said Jason Kelce. (27:15)

His assessment comes as Kelce himself has been documenting his post-retirement fitness journey, which stands in stark contrast to the quick photo ops he described. Since hanging up his cleats, Jason Kelce has shed 20 pounds from his playing weight and now weighs 276.6 pounds.

Jason Kelce's post-retirement fitness journey

NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn

Unlike the surface-level approach he criticized, Jason Kelce has taken a scientific approach to his fitness goals. He even underwent a bone density scan to accurately measure his progress in a weight loss challenge with former teammate Beau Allen.

According to the March 26, 2025 episode of "New Heights," Kelce discovered through his scan that he has "207 pounds of muscle" and "58.7 pounds of fat, which is exactly 21% body fat."

When explaining why he entered this fitness challenge, Jason Kelce showed his characteristic humor:

"Dude, this is what you do when you retire, you have to do stupid competitions like this to keep your sanity,'" he stated on the podcast. The goal, he explained, is to "try and lose as much body fat percentage as possible in three months."

Jason Kelce's approach to fitness has evolved significantly since his playing days. In June 2024, he told GQ magazine that he had a target weight range in mind:

"I don't want to get too small," he explained. "So for me, I feel like for some reason, 250 to 260 feels like I'll be still big and be happy with the way I look without having a six-pack."

The retired center has also received professional guidance on its journey. During an April 2024 episode of "New Heights," bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger advised Kelce to focus on quality over quantity in his workouts.

