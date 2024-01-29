Jason Kelce was ecstatic to see his brother Travis play for another Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Sunday to advance to their second straight Super Bowl. Kansas City is the reigning champion, having defeated Jason's Philadelphia Eagles last year.

After the Chiefs were celebrating on the field, Travis was looking for Jason, who fired his brother up with a short message.

Although the message from Jason wasn't long, it helped fire up Travis Kelce, who looks to win his third Super Bowl and second straight.

In the AFC Championship game, Kelce led the game in receiving with 116 yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown.

"He's a special player, man," Patrick Mahomes said of his tight end at the post-game press conference. "I always say it, but when the lights get brighter, he plays better. That's the true mark of a champion, and that's what he is."

Before the game even kicked off, Travis Kelce got into it with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

According to head coach Andy Reid, he says Kelce was as fired up as he's ever seen him, so he wasn't surprised he had a big game.

"Listen, Travis is always fired up," Andy Reid said of Kelce. "He's always fired up. But with the playoffs, he's even more so. I never worry about him being ready to go.

"He's always right there and just brings that emotion to the guys. I appreciate his attitude always. He's just added a little bit to it. I think that week off helped him, for him to be able to get a little bit of rest and get in there and go."

Kelce scored the first touchdown of the game, as Kansas City never trailed the entire time.

Chiefs open as underdogs to 49ers

After the San Francisco 49ers beat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game, the Kansas City Chiefs opened as 2.5-point underdogs for the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs were the underdogs against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, which is a role Kansas City is comfortable in now.

Super Bowl LVIII is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 11, in Las Vegas, Nevada.