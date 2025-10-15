Jason Kelce gets honest about Travis Kelce's questionable dropped catch vs Lions

The Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from their Week 5 defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a strong showing against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.Despite the 30-17 win in their Week 6 clash, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's play in the third quarter of the game has divided opinions. Kelce dived for a 12-yard catch and while he had the possession of the ball, it touched the ground, raising questions on social media.Amid the controversy surrounding the legitimacy of the catch, Travis Kelce's elder brother, Jason, discussed the play on their &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast. The former Philadelphia Eagles center made his feelings known, saying:&quot;So, like in my heart of hearts, do I think you maintain possession the entire way? I don't think so. But based on how we rule a catch these days, I don't think this would have been overturned if it were reviewed anyway.&quot;And the official in the booth said the same thing. I think, by the way, if we were determined to catch today's standards, I think that would have been upheld anyway.&quot;The Lions failed to review the contentious catch as the Chiefs furried for a snap before Detroit could make the call.Jason Kelce highlighted Travis' &quot;age&quot; from Chiefs game against LionsDuring the podcast episode, Jason Kelce also talked about the Chiefs tight end's viral facial expression during the first quarter when he made his first catch while being surrounded by Lions defenders.&quot;Take a look at this photo where you’re being helped up by like five different Detroit Lions,&quot; Jason Kelce said. &quot;Did you look at your face in this? There’s an age to this face right there in the middle.&quot;Travis Kelce explained what was going through his mind at that moment.&quot;You know what this is, this was the first catch of the game,&quot; Travis said. &quot;I get hit by one guy and I kind of slide off of him. And now I’m just like, I’m getting pinballed but I’m keeping the feet moving and then I get held up. And then once I get held up the stampede is coming. I think I locked eyes with Trey Smith about to come in and clean the pile and I was just like ‘hit me, m-----------!’&quot;The Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 78 yards, taking his season tally to 28 catches for 321 yards and two touchdowns.