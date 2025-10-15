  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jason Kelce gets honest about Travis Kelce's questionable dropped catch vs Lions

Jason Kelce gets honest about Travis Kelce's questionable dropped catch vs Lions

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 15, 2025 16:15 GMT
American Century Championship - Round One - Source: Getty
Jason Kelce gets honest about Travis Kelce's questionable dropped catch vs Lions - Source: Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from their Week 5 defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a strong showing against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Ad

Despite the 30-17 win in their Week 6 clash, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's play in the third quarter of the game has divided opinions. Kelce dived for a 12-yard catch and while he had the possession of the ball, it touched the ground, raising questions on social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Amid the controversy surrounding the legitimacy of the catch, Travis Kelce's elder brother, Jason, discussed the play on their "New Heights" podcast. The former Philadelphia Eagles center made his feelings known, saying:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"So, like in my heart of hearts, do I think you maintain possession the entire way? I don't think so. But based on how we rule a catch these days, I don't think this would have been overturned if it were reviewed anyway.
Ad
"And the official in the booth said the same thing. I think, by the way, if we were determined to catch today's standards, I think that would have been upheld anyway."

The Lions failed to review the contentious catch as the Chiefs furried for a snap before Detroit could make the call.

Jason Kelce highlighted Travis' "age" from Chiefs game against Lions

During the podcast episode, Jason Kelce also talked about the Chiefs tight end's viral facial expression during the first quarter when he made his first catch while being surrounded by Lions defenders.

Ad
"Take a look at this photo where you’re being helped up by like five different Detroit Lions," Jason Kelce said. "Did you look at your face in this? There’s an age to this face right there in the middle."

Travis Kelce explained what was going through his mind at that moment.

"You know what this is, this was the first catch of the game," Travis said. "I get hit by one guy and I kind of slide off of him. And now I’m just like, I’m getting pinballed but I’m keeping the feet moving and then I get held up. And then once I get held up the stampede is coming. I think I locked eyes with Trey Smith about to come in and clean the pile and I was just like ‘hit me, m-----------!’"

The Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 78 yards, taking his season tally to 28 catches for 321 yards and two touchdowns.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications